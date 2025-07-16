Youths in Ondo town hold rally against cultism, drug abuse, insecurity

—- Say 48 victims allegedly killed by cultists

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Youths in Ondo town, Ondo state, have held a rally to end the rising spate of cultism, drug abuse, and violence in the community.

The rally was led by the President of the Ondo Kingdom Youth Forum, Engr. Kayode Folayegun, in response to recent cult-related killings.

Folayegun stressed the importance of justice and urged authorities to ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to book.

According to him “We can no longer fold our arms while our youths are being murdered. There must be consequences for anyone found guilty of such heinous acts.

Also speaking, a youth leader, Mr. Olaitan Ayoola Aseyege, condemned the spate of killings, which he said had claimed over 40 young lives in recent weeks.

Aseyege appealed to the state government and security agencies to intervene urgently and restore peace to the area.

He said that “What we are witnessing is heartbreaking. Our youth are being targeted and gunned down.

“This has to stop, and we need the intervention of government and law.”

A Community elder and activist, Hon. Comrade Joseph Akinlaja while addressing the youth, lauded their courage and urged them to remain committed to the ideals of peace, unity, and development.

Akinlaja encouraged them to make informed choices and avoid being lured into criminality.

The former member of the House of representatives, charged the youth to remain focused on peaceful, purposeful development and to avoid being used as tools for violence.

According to him “Peace and progress must be our collective pursuit. Every young person here has a role to play in building a better, safer community..

“You must channel your energy towards useful ventures, you must all work collectively for the development of our kingdom. Cultism, Land grabbing and mindless killing must be shunned by all of you.

The rally ended with a solemn tribute to the 48 victims allegedly killed by cultists.

The youths pledged to support efforts to identify and expose the perpetrators while working together to restore order and safety in Ondo Kingdom.