Youth Parliament speaker blasts ADC coalition, urges Tinubu to stay course

By Nnasom David

The Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Idris Zakari, has taken a swipe at the newly formed political coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), branding it a “coalition of failed politicians” attempting to reclaim lost relevance.

In a statement issued Monday, Zakari cautioned Nigerian youths against falling for what he described as political theatrics by individuals who had previously held leadership positions but failed to deliver on national expectations.

“This group consists of people who once had the chance to lead but left behind broken systems, unfulfilled promises, and stagnation,” he said. “Now, they seek to pose as the solution to the very problems they helped create.”

Zakari urged young Nigerians to be alert and not allow themselves to be manipulated into supporting political movements that may not have their interests at heart.

He also extended his support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, urging him to remain focused amid mounting political distractions. “To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I say this on behalf of patriotic youth: stay focused. Do not be distracted by recycled politicians,” he declared.

While acknowledging the economic and structural challenges facing the administration, Zakari commended Tinubu for initiating reforms and infrastructural development that he said require time to bear fruit. He also called on the president to sustain efforts in youth empowerment, education reform, job creation, and national unity.

“The future of Nigeria belongs to the youth. We won’t sit back and let it be hijacked by those who wasted their chance,” he added.

The ADC-led coalition has sparked debate across Nigeria’s political circles, but Zakari’s remarks reflect a growing sentiment among young Nigerians questioning the sincerity of the coalition’s motives.