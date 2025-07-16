You’re stretching our patience beyond civility – Southwest doctors tell Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

Insist on 21-day ultimatum

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA-SWC, the umbrella body for doctors in the southwest, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is stretching practitioners’ patience beyond civility with the Federal Government’s circular purportedly reviewing doctors’ allowances.

The body berated the federal government for not consulting with the body before releasing a flawed circular despite the fact that it submitted appropriate and corrected tables to the relevant authorities.

Speaking with newsmen after the caucus meeting in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Osun caucus Chairman, Dr Adeniji Fasanu, said the group aligned with the 21-day ultimatum its national body gave the federal government to address its demands or face industrial action.

His words, “As a Caucus, we wish to remind the Federal Government, especially His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) that the patience of the Nigerian doctor is being tested beyond the limits of civility.

“We in the Southwest Caucus have always embraced dialogue and peaceful engagement, but we can no longer ignore the growing frustrations, rising attrition, and moral injury suffered by our members.

“We therefore align with the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government by the National body to attend to the above demands, failing which the Caucus shall convene an emergency meeting to advise its members appropriately, in concert with the national leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association.

Part of the eighteen points demand of the group includes: “immediate withdrawal of the NSIWC circular dated 27th June, 2025 and correction of consequential adjustments in full alignment with the 2001, 2009, and 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

“Restoration and compliance with established relativity between CONMESS and CONHESS, especially concerning professional allowances such as call duty. Immediate settlement of all outstanding arrears related to the 25/35% CONMESS, clinical duty, and accoutrement allowances, as well as full payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and a comprehensive review of the fund to reflect current economic realities.

It also include, “Immediate convocation of long-overdue CBA renegotiations on CONMESS. Release of circulars for clinical duty and related allowances for honorary consultants as resolved in January 2024.

“Implementation of scarce skills allowance for consultants and specialist allowances for all doctors. 9. Introduction of excess workload allowances for all medical practitioners and consistent application of relativity in all professional allowances as per the 2001 СВА, among others.