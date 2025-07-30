You’re giving us best border security practice – Oluwo lauds Custom’s CG

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo you

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has commended the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi for using his best operatives to secure the country’s borders.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, on Tuesday in Osogbo, the traditional ruler said the Custom’s helmsman has deployed his best operatives to man the country’s borders and reduced security issues around the borders.

According to him, CG Adeniyi as a disciplined and experienced officer has deployed the use of digital tool to monitor the borders, lacing him above his predecessors in the profession and contributed immensely to the revenue drive of the present administration.

The statement adds, “border security is acute to the protection of lives and properties of the citizenry. In recent times since the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria’s insecurity challenge has been decimated, one of the results of prevention of the porous border targeted by the CG.

“CG Adeniyi has contributed immensely to infrastructural development of Nigeria, accruing huge revenue unprecedented in the history of Nigeria which forms an elephant share of the physical projects executed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. His achievements in the homefront was rewarded with international assignment as the Chairman of the World Customs Organization. He has been celebrated in the world, he should be honoured at home.

“As a disciplined, exposed and experienced officer, Adeniyi has the practical architecture of Nigeria borders, and embraced digital monitoring which has placed him above many. He has prevented border leakages and aborted economic sabotage. His wealth of experience earned him the recently accomplished feat as the first Nigerian CGC to head the world Customs Organization.

“Adeniyi was elected during the 145th/146th WCO Council meeting held at WCO Headquarters in Brussels. Your approach is a reflection of your professional prowess and administrative prowess. You are given us the best. Nigerians are proud of you. You have lifted the spirit of the service”.