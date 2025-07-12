Your children love you, but . . .: The house you build at 40 will judge your wisdom at 80, by Stephanie Shaakaa

At 40, you’re not middle-aged. You’re in mid-design. But most of us treat retirement like a lottery ticket.

Hopeful, vague, and postponed until “later.” In truth, the time to begin crafting your legacy is now while your hands are steady, your mind is sharp, and the blueprint of your life is still within your control.

As you build that dream house in the city, you’ll get brilliant advice from architects structural genius, aesthetic vision. But there are things no degree teaches, and old age exposes them all.

We build castles in our youth, only to seek caves in old age.

Every brick you lay today must consider the feet that will tread tomorrow. And while architects and estate planners may guide you on symmetry, value, and lighting, very few will prepare you for the echoing silence of a six-bedroom mansion when your children leave and your knees begin to complain.

We build too much with present ego and too little with future humility.

The house you build at 45 should honour the version of you at 75. Because one day, your bones and that acute arthritis will vote against the stairs. Your vision will demand larger windowpanes. Your soul will crave presence, not presentation. Comfort, not applause.

Retirement is not a pension plan. It’s that guest room downstairs that one day becomes your sanctuary.

It’s that tiny servant’s quarters where your niece’s rowdy son training as an electrician can stay, because even when he gets on your nerves, family is still duty. It’s the balcony facing the road not for Instagram, but for aging eyes to trace life’s rhythm and remember that they once mattered.

You need a place to sit and watch the world and hope that one of your children comes visiting.

Build not for the people you hope to impress, but for the body you’ll one day beg to rest.

A staircase is not a luxury when your knees begin to file daily complaints.

Cold marble tiles may scream status, but one day, they’ll whisper regret when arthritis comes calling and the bathroom becomes a hazard zone.

They don’t teach this in architecture school. Build for the life you’ll live, not the one you’re currently showing off. Architects are paid in percentages a bigger house means a bigger fee. But what’s the use of echoing laughter in rooms that will only hear your sighs?

You will be left in that monument alone, looking like Gedi Ruins.

A mansion without laughter is a lonely museum of ego.

And while we’re here, let’s talk about the children.

They will love you no doubt. But love is no guarantee of presence.

One will marry a Lithuanian and settle in Australia.

Another will move to Kilimani and say, there is no space to bring you.

The third may press your name into care home documents for your condition, while reassuring you that it’s for the best.

Your children love you, yes but while their love is guaranteed, their presence is not.

So yes, build. But build wisely.

That ancestral land you ignored? Go back and raise something simple but sacred.

Adopt your cousin’s children. Host people who won’t need visas to check on you.

Be the elder that younger ones visit, not the shrine they mention once a year.

Luxury isn’t marble floors. It’s warmth, ease, and familiar laughter at 80.

A corridor wide enough for a walker. A bathroom you won’t slip in. A room that smells like memory.

We think we are building monuments to our success. But in truth, we should be designing havens for our final chapters.

Not every mansion is a victory. Sometimes it’s a gilded cage of loneliness.

You don’t have to follow society’s blueprint. Or impress village people. You can revise the plan.

Build for age. Build with intention. Build for rest.

Retirement isn’t a finish line. It’s your most vulnerable, most honest, and potentially most beautiful act.

Sleep over it. Then wake up and rush to your rural home. Build a modest house that knows your footsteps.

Because you’re not building a home for now you’re designing your exit with grace.

Do it with foresight, not fear.

Because the true measure of success isn’t what you built in your prime but how gently your twilight holds you.

They will be posting tributes from Sydney while you mark your 78th birthday alone, staring out the window, hoping one of them remembered. And maybe they will. But memory fades. Distance hardens. And hearts, though full of love, become tethered elsewhere.

The true luxury of old age is not riches. It is being remembered.

Build for the life you’ll live at 75, not the life you want to post at 40.

Retirement doesn’t begin at 60. It begins the day your knees start whispering.

The real opulence of aging isn’t Italian tiles. It’s warm companionship, dry floors, and a door that opens easily.

A guest wing and boy’s quarters today you didn’t furnish well is a lifeline tomorrow.

Don’t build monuments to your ego. Build homes for your aging bones.

Because the house you build at 40 will judge your wisdom at 80.

And while architects draw plans wisdom redraws them.

We don’t retire from life. We retire into it.

And when you do, may it be into a space designed not for admiration but for peace.

Because the final proof of success is not applause. It is presence.

Not a balcony facing a concrete wall, but one where you can trace the road and remember you mattered.

So let your last home be a whisper to the world.

I thought ahead. I built with love. And I planned for grace.

A six-bedroom house means nothing when no one remembers to knock.

Build not to impress the village, but to rest in peace within yourself. What good is a high-rise when your soul longs for a simple porch back home?

You’re not building a house you’re designing your farewell.

Let your last home whisper, I thought ahead. I built with grace.

Echoes in an empty mansion hit harder than applause ever did.

Build for the soul that will sit there in silence, not the visitors who come for selfies.

Life shrinks. Plan wide.

You still have time. Start now. Let’s do it differently.