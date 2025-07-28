Young Nigerians urged to invest in innovation, national values

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Nigerian engineers, particularly the youth, have been urged to move beyond traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges and channel their skills and creativity into fresh innovations and value-driven initiatives that can secure a brighter future for the country.

This call was made by Engr. Mike Iwegbu, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), during a keynote address at the Young Engineers Forum, part of the weeklong NSE celebration held in Port Harcourt.

With the theme “Building a Resilient Nigeria: The Role of Young Engineers Through Sustainable Innovations,” Iwegbu emphasized the critical role young engineers must play in reshaping Nigeria.

“Young engineers have a key role to play in building a strong nation. Of Nigeria’s over 200 million population, youths constitute about 70 percent — that’s roughly 160 million people,” he said. “They have the energy and the knowledge base. What’s often missing is the right direction and motivation. It takes a triangle—mind, hands (skills), and heart—to build a resilient Nigeria.”

He urged young Nigerians not to give up on the country in search of greener pastures abroad, noting that “Nigeria needs the minds of the youths more than ever before.”

Acknowledging the country’s many challenges, Iwegbu stressed the importance of resilience — the ability to thrive in adversity — and encouraged young engineers to focus on opportunities rather than just problems.

“Yes, we have problems, but we also have opportunities,” he said. “Let’s minimize the problems and maximize the opportunities. Life is about perspective — resilience means thriving in spite of crisis.”

He advised young professionals to actively participate in innovation challenges, engineering competitions, research, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

“Youths should embrace real problem-solving. Don’t wait for perfect conditions—they will never come. Don’t despise small ideas; they might just change the world. Build personal projects. Nobody builds in isolation — we all need each other to grow.”

Iwegbu also emphasized the need for values, vision, and creativity alongside technical expertise: “Engineers shouldn’t just focus on physical infrastructure. Invest in ideas, innovation, and values.”

In his remarks, Engr. Jonathan Francis, Chairman of the NSE Trans-Amadi Branch, described the event as a “remarkable success” and thanked all participants and organizers for their commitment to youth development and national progress.

A key highlight of the event was a visit to The Lens (Re)habilitation Center for the Blind in Port Harcourt, demonstrating the engineers’ commitment to social responsibility.