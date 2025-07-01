Yoruba Council calls for unified youth leadership to tackle insecurity nationwide

The Nigeria Police Force

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) has called for a unified and collaborative regional youth leadership structure to confront the growing security challenges affecting indigenous communities across Nigeria.

Speaking during the council’s first Yoruba Youths National Stakeholders Meeting held over the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State, YCW President, Aare Oladotun Hassan, emphasized the need for coordinated youth-led efforts to safeguard lives and property.

“All regional youth leadership should coordinate each zone physically to ensure a unified approach in addressing our collective security challenges,” Hassan declared.

The call for collaboration, according to Hassan, stems from the urgent need to bolster safety and protect indigenous communities through a cohesive strategy rooted in local engagement and cultural understanding.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the National Coordinator, Alawode Rahman Akintunde, stressed the council’s demand for an urgent restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture.

“We demand an urgent restructure of security systems in place to protect indigenous communities across Nigeria,” the communiqué read.

The council also urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to prioritize the adoption of the Joint Regional Security Network Bill, describing it as crucial for integrating local security outfits into the national security framework.

“This is essential for integrating local securities into Nigeria’s broader security framework,” the council noted, adding that such an approach would help protect vulnerable populations and foster national stability.

Beyond security, the stakeholders highlighted critical socio-economic issues such as youth unemployment and poverty, which they said continue to threaten the future of the Yoruba region.

“We must jointly confront the alarming rates of youth unemployment that threaten our future,” the communiqué stated, expressing the council’s willingness to work closely with both federal and state governments to address the root causes.

In a move to mobilize youth participation in leadership and governance, the council unveiled plans to form a visionary leadership vanguard.

“Our agenda is to champion the interests of Yoruba youths and all Nigerians,” the communiqué affirmed, emphasizing the need for unity, innovation, and community-driven development.

As part of this renewed vision, Sunday Adebowale was appointed Chairman of the Yoruba Youths Think-Tank. The think-tank will focus on crafting policies and strategies aimed at solving deep-rooted challenges through innovation and fresh thinking.

“This platform will help us abandon unproductive habits and embrace new ideas to address the issues we face,” the council noted.

The council also called for harmony within the Yoruba traditional leadership, urging royal figures to set aside differences for the sake of unity and development.

“We must not allow toxic relationships to undermine our collective identity,” the communiqué warned. “We urge our royal fathers to find common ground for the greater good.”

In conclusion, the Yoruba Council pledged its commitment to reawakening a regional consensus focused on peace, unity, and democratic engagement. They also reaffirmed their readiness to collaborate with other indigenous groups both within Nigeria and in the Diaspora to promote lasting development and mutual progress.