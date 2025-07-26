Yilwatda: How ex-INEC REC, Tinubu’s ‘disaster manager’ took over APC; implications

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda

From managing disasters to managing a political party plagued by self-inflicted disasters, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, might be the best fit for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which is struggling to get its mojo back since the rebirth coalition-backed African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Yilwatda, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was until July 24, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

At the 14th meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party which held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Yiltwada was nominated by Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, and Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his nomination was seconded by the House of Representatives Speaker, Dr Tajudeen Abbas.

How he emerged

The governors had earlier on Wednesday night met with President Tinubu where Yiltwada’s fate was sealed. He would have been one of the governors had he not lost the 2023 Plateau State governorship election in which he polled 481,370 votes while his opponent, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 525,299 votes.

His appointment followed the sudden resignation of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on June 27, citing health grounds.

Professor Yiltwada’s appointment comes at a critical time for the APC, with analysts suggesting his background in “disaster management” might be instrumental in addressing the party’s current challenges and preventing further shifts in public support towards the opposition ADC.

Background

Born on August 8, 1968, in Dungung, Kanke Local Government Area, Plateau State, Professor Yilwatda has a distinguished academic career.

He holds a first degree from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, a master’s degree from ATBU, Bauchi, and a doctorate in Electronic and Computer Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He served for over 26 years at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, where he was the pioneer Director of ICT leading significant digital reforms.

Beyond academia, Professor Yilwatda has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s digital transformation, consulting for multinational organizations and global development partners like the European Union, UNICEF, the World Bank, and TECHVILE USA. His expertise in merging technology with governance has made him a sought-after expert in digital innovation and policy development.

In 2017, he was appointed a Resident Electoral Commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, where he championed reforms to the Electoral Act, developed voting frameworks for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and People Living with Disabilities (PWDs), and deepened technology in Nigeria’s electoral system.

He stepped down in 2021 to pursue public service through elective office, contesting as the Plateau State governorship candidate under the APC and coordinating the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization in the state during the 2023 general elections.

Prior to his new role as APC chairman, Professor Yilwatda served as Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, a member of the Presidential Economic Management Team, and Chairman of the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development. His extensive experience across government, the private sector, and international development organizations is expected to be a significant asset in his new APC leadership role.

Implications of his emergence

Yiltwada’s appointment has far-reaching implications in the leadership hierarchy of the party.

Professor Yilwatda is a “fresh face”. He is seen as a relatively young, well-educated, and “suave” leader without the “usual political baggage.” This could help the APC project a fresh image and counter criticisms of being old-fashioned or internally divided.

His appointment was, among other reasons, made to balance APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidency. With both the President and Vice President being Muslims, Yilwatda’s Christian faith is a strategic move to project inclusivity and broaden the party’s appeal to voters of other faiths, particularly in the North-Central region. This addresses a concern some party members had regarding the Muslim-Muslim leadership.

Yiltwada’s background as an academic specializing in Electronic and Computer Engineering, a pioneer Director of ICT, and a consultant in digital transformation for various organizations signals a potential shift towards a more data-driven and technologically advanced approach to party management and governance.

Also, his experience with INEC, particularly in championing policy amendments to the Electoral Act and deepening technology in the electoral system, suggests he might bring a reform-oriented and evidence-based approach to party affairs. He has already pledged to reposition the APC for digital transformation.

While he enjoys a massive following in his state, Plateau, his appointment has also quelled the agitation by North-Central APC Stakeholders who have been clamouring for the return of the slot to the zone.

His nomination aligns with the party’s zoning arrangement, which allocated the national chairmanship to the North-Central geopolitical zone. This helps to maintain regional balance and appease stakeholders from that zone.

As a native of Plateau State and a former governorship candidate, his leadership could help consolidate the APC’s influence in North-Central, which has become a significant political battleground.

Analysts hope his background in “disaster management” as a former minister will translate into an ability to address internal rifts, factionalism and declining popularity within the APC. He has vowed to unite and rebuild the party.

The party had faced leadership instability, with the sudden resignation of the previous chairman.. Yilwatda’s emergence, reportedly as a consensus candidate backed by President Tinubu and governors, suggests a move towards greater stability and coherence within the party’s top ranks.

Although a technocrat, some party stakeholders are likely to secretly question his overall political experience, especially given his relatively short time active engagement in party politics at the national level.

His performance as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs was not also without criticisms with some groups accusing him of failing to adequately respond to humanitarian crises in his home state. He will need to demonstrate that his leadership at the party level can overcome such perceptions.

Yilwatda’s chairmanship signifies a strategic move by the APC to project a more modern, inclusive, and stable image, leveraging his technocratic expertise and regional background to address internal challenges and strengthen its political standing ahead of future elections.

