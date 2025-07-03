Yelwata attack: Over 1,000 displaced children immunized against Polio – UNICEF

Some members of the visitng team being conducted round the health facilities at the Yelewata IDPs camp

..says over 200 IDPs receive medical attention daily in camp

..adds, many IDPs are traumatised, need mental health support

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, says over 1,000 displaced children from Yelewata, between the ages of 0 to 59 months, currently taking refuge at the Makurdi Ultra Modern International Market, have been vaccinated against Polio through the National Immunisation Plus Days, NIPDs.

The global organisation also disclosed that over 218 children have been immunised through the routine immunisation services being provided in the camp to check the outbreak of childhood killer diseases in the camp.

UNICEF Health Specialist, Dr. Ifeyinwa Anyanyo, made this known in Makurdi shortly after the UNICEF team, led by UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Gerida Birukil, conducted a delegation of United States officials around the health facilities and other interventions in the camp housing the Yelewata Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

Dr. Anyanyo explained that UNICEF runs a 24-hour clinical service in the camp, where more than 200 patients are attended to daily by seasoned medical doctors.

She also disclosed that Antenatal Care, ANC, services were being provided for pregnant women, pointing out that nine births had been recorded in the camp so far, “the mothers are well and the children are healthy.

“And in addition to the ANC we are also providing postnatal care services and child health services in the camp. As for the ANC services, we are collaborating with the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA our sister agency, and for the clinic services, we are collaborating with the World Health Organisation, WHO, as well. So we are happy to report that within the camp, we have not recorded any deaths.

“Let me add that we have an immunisation point where routine immunisation services are being provided. This is outside NIPDs campaign that happens from time to time.

The campaigns are happening in town, and we ensured that the teams came here to vaccinate children against Polio.

“But routinely, we provide immunisation services in the camp. 218 children have been immunised through the routine immunisation services being provided in the camp.

“As for the NIPDs, over 1,000 children were vaccinated in the camp. Because these children are displaced, we are ensuring that they also get the services other children are getting.”

Also, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Gerida Birukila, disclosed that over 1,000 mama kit bags had been given out to women in the camp.

She stated that the global organisation was working closely with the Benue Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, BERWASSA, to ensure steady water in the camp and the engagement of over 60 personnel to ensure cleanliness in the camp to avert the outbreak of waterborne diseases.

The Chief disclosed that the UNICEF team was “working closely with other partners like the UNFPA, WHO, Red Cross Nigeria, government and others to ensure that the IDPs received all needed support.”

She also emphasised the need to provide some of the IDPs with mental health support, giving the trauma some of them were living with after witnessing the murder of their loved ones.

According to her, “the trauma is real. Some women witnessed the killing of their family members, and they have children who also saw their parents being killed. Mental health is very important.

“I feel that in this community, it is when we have all left that the pain and grief will start. And I hope we will not forget them and their families. I wish that more could be done by the religious groups in this kind of situation.”

She also noted the importance of having a special arrangement to help the school-aged children who had missed their exams and lessons to cover up lost ground, stressing that UNICEF established a temporary school for the children in the camp, but more should be done to assist them.