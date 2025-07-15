Yelewata attack: Over 107 victims still hospitalised – Benue SEMA

From left, the Plateau SEMA DG, Sunday Abdu, his Benue State counterpart, Sir James Iorpuu, and that of Nasarawa State, Ben Akwash in Makurdi

…to collaborate with Plateau, Nasarawa States on disaster mgt

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Indications have emerged that over 107 victims of the June 13 Yelewata attack in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state are still hospitalised and receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.

The Permanent Secretary of the Benue State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management/Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, Sir James Iorpuu made the disclosure Tuesday when he jointly interacted with newsmen alongside his counterparts from Nasarawa and Plateau states in Makurdi.

Iorpuu who lamented the level of carnage unleashed in the Yelewata by the armed marauders prayed that there would be no repeat of the Yelewata incident in any part of the state.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “so far 107 survivors of the Yelewata attack are still receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi and other hospitals in that attack that claimed over 200 lives.

“And we pray that the Yelewata incident will not happen again in any part of Benue State.”

He stated that the his colleagues from Plateau and Nasarawa states were in the state to sympathise with the people and seek for ways to synergise to put an end to armed men incursions in the Middle Belt.

“We are going to work together as a team and find ways to stop what is happening especially the attackers who pass through Nasarawa State to attack us in Benue state.”

The Director General Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency, NASEMA, Mr. Ben Akwash said they were in the state to condole the people over Yelewata attack and also explore ways of collaboration to put an end to the attacks.

He also disclosed of their plans to work together and prepare against flood disaster in their respective states.

The Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Sunday Abdu who also condole the people of the state over the Yelewata attack said they were deeply touch by the incident emphasizing that “the pain of Benue people is also our pain because we are one and an injury to one is an injury to all.

“So we want to assure you that Benue is dear to our hearts. This type of aggression visited on Benue, is same that is being visited on Plateau and other states in the Middle Belt and we pray God to secure our families, our children and women.

“No doubt Benue has suffered alot and we have come here to encourage you and also to understudy Benue’s response to humanitarian situations.”