Yelewata attack: Christian Aid offers support to over 1,500 displaced households

…each to receive cash, non-food items, WASH kits, others

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Christian Aid Nigeria has launched its Rapid Emergency Response under the Start Fund Alert 963 to support 1,500 displaced households from Yelewata community Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

This intervention, with funding from the Start Network, will provide critical assistance through unrestricted cash transfers, distribution of essential Non-Food Items, NFIs, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene, WASH, kits to improve the dignity and wellbeing of affected households.

Performing the launch, Tuesday in Makurdi, at the Benue State Bureau for International Cooperation and Development, BICD, the Secretary to the Benue State Government, SSG, Mrs. Deborah Aber who commended Christian Aid for the intervention emphasized that the Start Fund’s multisectoral support, demonstrated “both technical sophistication and contextual sensitivity. This is the kind of intervention we seek to multiply across the state; needs-driven, rights-based, and aligned with government priorities.”

She stated that the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration had set forth a clear policy direction for how humanitarian interventions should function stressing that “they must be coordinated, data-informed, locally anchored, and above all, strategically aligned with our long-term recovery and development goals.”

According to the SSG “the humanitarian landscape in Benue is complex and layered. We face conflict-induced displacement, resource pressures, fragile community cohesion, and climate vulnerabilities.”

She disclosed that the government had adopted a bold policy posture: “that humanitarian response must no longer be reactive, fragmented, or episodic. Instead, it must be coordinated, community-driven, anchored in local institutions, and aligned with long-term recovery and development planning.”

The SSG also disclosed that the state had concluded the validation of its Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, Policy “a landmark policy instrument that will now serve as a strategic guide for all displacement-related planning, programming, and response.

“Furthermore, we encourage our partners to key into the Presidential Briefing Report on the Humanitarian, Peace, and Development Needs Assessment of Yelewata Community in Guma LGA, led by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“This high-level engagement reinforces the centrality of Yelewata in the national conversation on durable solutions and offers a robust evidence base for action and advocacy.

“Today’s launch must therefore serve as a catalyst for deeper policy dialogue, field-level synergy, and mutual accountability. I urge our partners to work through the government’s coordination platforms, Share data, Co-create solutions, Respect local leadership, And plan not just for the now—but for the future we all want to build.

“To the community of Yelewata, you are not beneficiaries; you are stakeholders. This project is not charity, it is your right. And the state government remains committed to ensuring that every displaced person in Benue finds safety, dignity, and a path home.

“To Christian Aid, we thank you. Your work here reflects the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility that must define the future of humanitarian action in Benue. Let us continue, together, to transform compassion into policy, and policy into impact.”

The Director General of BICD, Dr. Aondoaseer Viashima who commended Christian Aid for the initiative reiterated that “BICD remains proud to have facilitated and guided the convergence of this partnership within the broader state policy framework. As the focal coordinating agency for external assistance and development engagement in Benue State, BICD has been intentional about aligning all humanitarian, development, and peace efforts with the policy direction of Governor Hyacinth Alia.”

He noted that the launch was not just about supplies and support “it is about demonstrating our collective ability to respond with empathy, coordination, and intelligence. Our State Government believes that every humanitarian effort must be strategic, synchronized, and sensitive to context. This is why coordination remains at the heart of our agenda. We cannot afford duplication or fragmented interventions; the cost is too high, especially for those we aim to serve.

“Our partners from Christian Aid have shown that humanitarian action is not just about charity, it is about rights, dignity, and systems. The inclusion of dignity kits, trauma counseling, protection pathways, and beneficiary feedback mechanisms in this project speaks to a matured understanding of humanitarian engagement.

“To the 1,500 households in Daudu 2, Abagana, and International Market Camps please know that you are not forgotten. The State stands with you. Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration is working every day to ensure your needs are not addressed as emergencies, but as priorities for long-term transformation.”

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mr. Aondowase Kunde pointed out that the initiative did not just represent a response to urgent needs, “but a true act of solidarity with those who have borne the heaviest cost of displacement and insecurity.”

While lauding Christian Aid, the Commissioner stated that the intervention of offering cash assistance, non-food items, protection services, and local employment “is a testament to what is possible when organizations listen to communities and respond with humanity and coordination.

The Principle Private Secretary, PPS, to the Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Chenge commended Christian Aid for making a return to the state assuring that the state government would continue to partner the organisation to ensure it achieves set objectives.

Earlier, the Head of Programmes of Christian Aid, Mr. Victor Arokoyo disclosed that the launch was to formally inform the state government of the organisation’s plans to intervene in the humanitarian needs of the state.

He said “we plan to reach I,500 households, so if you multiply that by seven it will give you the number of people we will be reaching through the intervention.

“We are doing multipurpose cash transfer,

distribution of essential Non-Food Items, NFIs, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene, WASH, kits to improve the dignity and wellbeing of affected households and also offer psychosocial support.”

Also, Christian Aid partner and Executive Director of Ahonyeta Care Givers, Dr. Esther Aigoga disclosed that items to be distributed to IDPs includes 1,500 mattresses, cash, mosquito nets, blankets, Ghana-must-go bags, buckets, jerricans, and soaps. “We will be doing the distribution by God’s grace Tuesday next week.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management/ Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, Dr. James Iorpuu, represented by Head of Administration, BSEMA, Dr. Donald komgbenda appreciated Christian Aid for the intervention and assured that the agency would ensure that all donated items were diligently distributed to the intended beneficiaries.

Speaking for Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in the state, the Chairman of Benue NGO Network, BENGONET, Mr. Lazarus Mom, pledged continued support and collaboration of the group with humanitarian agencies operating in the state.