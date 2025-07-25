Yelewata attack: 41 new births recorded in IDPs camp

The visiting EU and UNICEF delegation interacting with some of the Yelewata IDPs in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Indications have emerged that 41 new births have been recorded at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp housing persons displaced from Yelewata community after the June 13, 2025 armed herdsmen attack that claimed over 200 lives in the community.

The camp located at the Makurdi ultra-modern International Market also recorded three stillbirths since the IDPs moved into the facility.

The Camp Manager, Robert Nyom who made this known weekend in Makurdi disclosed that the camp lost two adults who were sick before moving to the camp but died of health complications after being catered for.

He said: “We lost two adults in the camp. They died of health complications. They were sick before moving to the campaign. They were sick from home, but we managed them unfortunately two of them died. Outside those two the IDPs are doing very well. There is peace and calm in the camp.

“And 41 new births have so been recorded since they moved into the camp. We also recorded three stillbirths.

“Generally the IDPs are being taking care of by the government with support from partners like UNICEF, IOM UNHCR, WHO,

Save the Child, Christian Aid, Caritas and several others including spirited organisations and individuals.

“They are all giving us support in several areas, medical support, food and non food item support, psychological support, WASH and host of others.

“And on our part we are relating and working closely with the partners to ensure that their interventions go well. We are also relating with new ones to see how they can come in to assist.

“And to ensure that the distribution of food and non food items to the IDPs is done seamlessly we have developed a chart with which we share food and non food items to them

“The reason we developed the chart is that after considering their number we divided them into seven blocks. And they appointed their block leaders. So whatever relief items we are sharing to them we share it according to their blocks.

“We arrange the items in seven places according to the sizes of the blocks. The block heads will come with their block members, with SEMA staff who are supervising those blocks to pack the items that belong to their respective blocks.

“They move and share it among the individuals that belong to their block. That is how we have been sharing out both food and non food items to them. And that has brought alot of calm and orderliness in the camp.”

The manager also disclosed that the agency has started conducting intension survey “to help us understand what their intentions are. Whether to return home, relocate or stay here and what their reasons are.

“In the course of the survey if you chose to return home, you will tell us what you think should be done for you to assist and support you as you return. We just started the survey on Thursday and we are yet to conclude and come out with the result.”