YEEP: Why we empowered over 80 young Nigerian entrepreneurs – Mrs Idoko-Uloko

…as Deputy Speaker, Kalu, Elliott, UNDP, Nestle, Others Give Grants

The National Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Summit (YEEP’25) has empowered over 80 Nigerian youths through various sponsorships and awards.

The Summit organized by Activate Success International Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) aimed to equip young Nigerians with essential tools, mentorship, and access to grants to grow their ventures, fostering youth entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in Nigeria.

Held recently in Abuja, the event which drew over 2,300 registrations from enthusiastic young Nigerians including past and serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) also marked 10 years of the Foundation.

Over 50 youths received ₦500,000 each, while three others were awarded ₦1 million each.

Additionally, 40 youths with tailoring skills received brand new sewing machines each from the Chief Executive Officer of Vodi Tailors, Seyi Adekunle who graced the event and shared his story of humble beginning.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu at the event donated ₦500,000 each to 37 youths, while Crown Luxury Properties supported 8 corps members in Abuja with ₦500,000 each.

Similarly, Nestlé Nigeria awarded 3 youths ₦1 million each while the member representing Surulere State constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot gave 4 youths ₦500,000 each.

The Director General of the Rochas Foundation, Ucy Rochas also supported 2 youths with a total of ₦1.2 million, just as the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP) also committed to giving 5 youths ₦500,000 each.

In her welcome address, the Founder of Activate Success International Foundation, Mrs. Love Idoko-Uloko said that YEEP’s mission is to ensure that every Nigerian youth thrive in their entrepreneurial skills.

She said: “In a country where over 53% of young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 are either unemployed or underemployed, the urgency of youth empowerment cannot be overstated. The consequences of untapped potential are far-reaching, not just economically, but socially and nationally.

When young minds are equipped with skills, vision, and opportunity, they become builders of peace, engines of innovation, and pillars of national growth.

“This is the heart of YEEP: to bridge the gap between potential and productivity, and to ensure that every young Nigerian has the chance not just to survive, but to thrive. This gathering is not just another entry on the national calendar. It is a clear and collective statement: that the future of Nigeria is not only worth discussing, it is worth building, together.

“Young people are not just the future of this nation; they are its greatest asset today. With over 70% of Nigeria’s population under the age of 35, the strength of our nation lies not in its oil or minerals, but in the creativity, resilience, and brilliance of its youth. I believe this not because it is fashionable, but because I have lived it.”

Idoko-Uloko also expressed gratitude to all her partners for making the donations to the cause of lifting the youths.

“This year also marks 10 years of Activating Success TV Show, a platform created to spotlight stories of Nigerians who are rising, thriving, and rewriting the narrative. This was never just about entertainment; it has always been a vision tool. A mirror to reflect what is possible when young people are seen, supported, and believed in.

“But none of this impact has happened in isolation. Behind every success story is a network of visionary partners who believe not just in our mission, but in the immense power of young Nigerians to shape the future”, she said.

In his remarks which was rendered virtually, the Deputy Speaker, Kalu commended the youth for their innovative abilities, saying that the future belongs to them.

Sharing his own inspiring childhood story, Kalu charged the youths to start early in life to unlock their potentials.

He said: “Start early in whatever you want to become. There will be distraction but be focused. Don’t waste your youthful age. And this opportunity offered to you today is an opportunity that so many youths have been looking for. Out of the millions of youths in Nigeria, you were selected to be here. Count yourselves to be blessed. You were chosen out of a whole lot, that is what has distinguished you. If everyone here believes that they are blessed, then we have the energy of the youths that will transform this nation and that is what activating success is all about: to inspire and motivate to greater heights. Truly, this nation belongs to those who have the kind of energy that you have because of the power of your mind, the power of your innovative ability. Let’s invest it towards transforming our nation. The Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) with my office will partner with Activate Success International Foundation to give grants to selected youths from across the 36 States including the FCT. You will be having something from us”, he said.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Poverty Alleviation, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda who spoke about the efforts of the government to improve the lives of the citizenry also enjoined the youths not to lose hope but believe in the country.

“To all the youths who are here, I want to say that you should be focused. Don’t get distracted. The economy is large. The opportunity is huge and I pray all of you will blossom in this country. Let’s work together. The government is with you. God bless you”, he said.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande represented by his Senior Special Assistant on International Cooperations and NGOs, Mawa Umar Gwaba emphasized the need to embrace digital skills.

“In today’s world, digital skills are no longer luxury but a necessity. We build this policy as a powerful tool to unluck opportunities, bridge inequality and prepare our youths for the future of work. We are particularly encouraged by the policy emphasis on inclusion in ensuring that young people, women, persons with disability and the youths in the rural communities and underserved communities are not left behind. We are committed to working with all the stakeholders to ensure that policy becomes a living document”, he said.

For the Youth Skills and Economic Empowerment Officer of UNDP, Katherine Ibrahim, the Department will continue to support Medium Scales Enterprises.

“Youth entrepreneurship is not just an economic tool, it is a force for inclusive growth, dignity and national transformation. This is why the UNDP is proud to support youth led MSMEs through several impactful programmes.

“Through the Nigerian Jubilee fellows, which I think is really relevant to our national youth coppers today, we have also placed over 10,000 youths in jobs. These youths also gets paid by UNDP as a support to the challenge of youth unemployment in Nigeria. Beyond this national initiatives, we are especially excited to announce that as part of our commitment to this program and also to youth-led MSMEs in general in Nigeria, we will be supporting 5 MSMEs with 500,000 Naira as matching funding to help scale their businesses and deepen their community impact. We do this because we believe that when young people rise, communities are strengthened and nations move forward. So, to every young person here, your ideas are powerful and your solutions are shaping the future of Nigeria. UNDP stands with you as enablers, and most importantly, because we believe in your potential. So, thank you to Activate Success for organizing such an event to showcase our youths”, she said.