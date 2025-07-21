Yari releases N216m for registration of 2,055 indigent Zamfara students in tertiary institutions

Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

In a major boost to educational development in Zamfara State, the Educational Committee of the Senator Abdul’aziz Yari Scholarship Initiative has disbursed a total of N216 million for the registration of 2,055 indigent and orphaned students admitted into various tertiary institutions across Northwestern Nigeria.

This was disclosed in Gusau during a press briefing by the Publicity Secretary of the initiative, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin Gidan Goga, who noted that the beneficiaries were drawn from all 14 local government areas of Zamfara State and admitted into 16 public and 3 private tertiary institutions in the region.

The initiative, launched by Senator Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar and run by a 14-member committee, is targeted at supporting underprivileged youths to access quality higher education during the 2024/2025 academic session.

According to Danmalikin Gidan Goga, 1,704 students were admitted into public universities and colleges, while the remaining beneficiaries secured spots in private institutions including Istiqama University, Sumaila (Kano State) with 50 students, a private university in Sokoto with 200 students, and Green Garden College of Sciences, Gusau, which admitted 101 students.

“All registration fees for the students have been fully paid by the committee,” Gidan Goga announced, adding that, “each student will also receive a monthly allowance of N15,000 from Senator Yari Abubakar throughout their period of study, ranging from 3 to 4 years depending on their course.”

He emphasized that the initiative is part of Senator Yari’s commitment to human capital development and his desire to empower youths through education as a long-term solution to poverty and insecurity in the state.

The move has been widely commended across Zamfara, with stakeholders describing it as a bold and timely intervention that could change the academic and socioeconomic fortunes of hundreds of families.