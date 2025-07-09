World Photography Day: Kid photographer celebrates Nike Okundaye with solo exhibition

By Prisca Sam-Duru

To mark the 2025 World Photography Day, kid photographer Anuoluwapo Adedeji, famously known as Anufotogirl, will be opening her latest solo exhibition on August 19, 2025.

The show tagged, “Crowning Grace”, is a creative tribute to the iconic gele style legacy of renowned Batik and Adire artist Chief Nike Davis Okundaye.

The 11-year-old photographer who has been in the industry since she was 3 years old, will be showing 33 works- 11 in black and white, 11 in coloured, while the remaining 11 are in monochrome; all in 24 x 36 inches .

The exhibition, which is scheduled to open on the 19 August 2025 at the new Nike Art Gallery Akoda, Ede Osun State, will run for 11 days .

Speaking ahead of the event, Anufotogirl, who has been working on events, documentary and tourism photography,

disclosed that the exhibition aims to “Celebrate Mama Nike’s unique Gele style that has been her signature for years and still relevant to today’s fashion”, adding that “it is also to let parents know that her discovery and support for children in terms of skills acquisition will go a long way to helping them in life.

“So, I am using world photography day 2025 to birth a new trend for Osun Children as a way forward and to project the New Nike Art Gallery Akoda Ede as a place where works of photography can be exhibited.”

The inspiration to hold the exhibition according to her came when she learnt that Mama Nike clocked 74 this year. “All I have been reading about Mama Nike did not focus on her style of Gele, so I decided to assemble 11 styles of her Gele to be exhibited, which will also reflect my age this year.

“My birthday has always been centred on a particular event in society. I’ve had book readings, tree planting exercises, and events with other children as a way of marking my birthday. So this year, I decided to dedicate it to the renowned artist and cultural icon.”