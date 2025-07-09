World Economic Forum picks Cybervergent as 2025 Tech Pioneer Company

By Juliet Umeh

wavw has leveraged artificial intelligence to gain global attention as it transforms how organisations manage risk, governance, privacy, and cybersecurity.

This rating has paid off as the company was recently selected as one of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Technology Pioneers for 2025 a global cohort spotlighting companies transforming industries through breakthrough technologies and responsible innovation.

The WEF, an international organisation committed to improving the state of the world through public-private collaboration, brings together global leaders to shape economic, technological, and societal agendas. Cybervergent now joins this global community.

WEF said the companywas recognised for its innovative approach to building digital trust, reimagining how organisations manage cybersecurity, risk , privacy and governance.

Commenting on the company’s milestone, Adetokunbo Omotosho, CEO of Cybervergent, said, “I am honoured that Cybervergent has been named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. This is more than an accolade, it’s a validation of our commitment to redefining cybersecurity, privacy, and risk management to build true digital trust. What makes this recognition even more meaningful is the fact that Cybervergent demonstrates innovation in AI and infrastructure can emerge from any region, challenging conventional perceptions.”

The company has received such recognitions from companies like Google, Spotify, and Airbnb . As a member of the 2025 Technology Pioneers community, Cybervergent will be contributing to discussions shaping cybersecurity, AI, and cyber resilience across industries and the global digital economy.