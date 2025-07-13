Woodhall, LASG, Polaris launch creative currency podcast with ₦1.5bn fund

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Abigail Aderibigbe

In a bid to advance Nigeria’s creative economy, Woodhall Finance House, in partnership with the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade, Polaris Bank, and the Lagos State Government, has launched The Creative Currency Podcast, an initiative designed to serve as both a media platform and an economic catalyst for Nigeria’s creative economy.



Positioned at the nexus of finance, culture, and diplomacy, The Creative Currency Podcast aims to drive investment, strengthen cross-border partnerships, and reinforce the UK-Nigeria creative network as a catalyst for economic transformation.



The event was hosted by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter, at his Lagos residence, the launch brought together senior policymakers, investors, development finance institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and leading creative from across Africa.



By weaving together capital flows, policy frameworks, and compelling narratives, the initiative seeks to unlock sustainable growth within Africa’s most vibrant export ecosystem.



In his statement, the British Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Jonny Baxter emphasized the UK’s commitment to creative collaboration.



“The UK is proud to support Nigeria’s creative economy through long-term partnerships that combine innovation, investment, and cultural exchange. Through the Creative Industries Technical Working Group; a direct outcome of the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP); and platforms such as The Creative Currency Podcast, we are deepening our commitment to creative collaboration.



“This is about creating real opportunities, building lasting partnerships, and empowering the next generation of African talent to thrive on the global stage.”



In his keynote address, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose, underscored Lagos’s position as Africa’s creative capital.



A panel on financing Africa’s creative economy featured Mrs. Abimbola Ozomah, Executive Director, Polaris Bank, Sola Carrena, MD/CEO Helios Investment Partners, and Mrs. Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, President of Woodhall Capital. The discussion emphasized the need for innovative financial instruments, including blended finance, factoring, and creative bonds, to unlock the sector’s economic potential.



As a bold commitment to Nigeria’s creative industry, Woodhall Finance House announced a ₦1.5 billion Creative Sector Fund aimed at supporting export-ready creative enterprises and growth-oriented SMEs across fashion, film, music, beauty, and digital arts.



This milestone was accompanied by a fireside chat exploring “UK-Nigeria Cultural Synergies to Drive Global Innovation and Transformation,” featuring Veekee James Atere, Creative Director Veekee James and Shoperikan, Shaffy Bello, Nigerian Film Actress and Singer and Mark Smithson, Country Director, UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT), who shared valuable insights on how cross-cultural collaboration can unlock new creative possibilities.



In her contribution, President of Woodhall Capital, Mrs. Hunponu-Wusu said, “Creativity is no longer an abstract asset, it is a bankable commodity and must be treated as such by policymakers, investors, and financiers. Nobody can tell the Nigerian story like we Nigerians, and nobody is coming to save us.



“If we want to see real change, we must build our own table, design our own systems, and finance our own narratives. Our ₦1.5 billion Creative Sector Fund is our commitment to doing just that: backing bold ideas, scaling creative businesses, and turning cultural capital into economic power.”



“The evening culminated in a cultural exchange under the UK’s Jollof and Tea campaign, a symbolic fusion of Nigerian and British identities through cuisine, conversation, storytelling, and high-level networking. Guests connected over shared heritage and future ambitions, engaging in dynamic discussions around identity, investment, and the evolving global narrative of African creativity.



“The Creative Currency Podcast is redefining the future of Africa’s creative economy, serving as a diplomatic instrument, transaction hub, and catalyst for structural reform. As global demand for African creativity continues to rise, platforms like this are essential for transforming visibility into viability and turning culture into capital”, she said.