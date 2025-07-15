Women miners create spaces for inclusive participation in extractive sector

….use network to advance 7-Point Programme Agenda

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – WOMEN miners under the auspices of Women in Mining Africa, WiM-Africa, has created spaces for more inclusive participation in the extractive sector.

Meanwhile, WiM-Africa is steadily expanding its grassroots presence through the establishment of national and community-based chapters serving as localized platforms for engagement. From artisanal mining communities to academic institutions and youth networks, this expansion is opening up space for more inclusive participation in the extractive sector.

Now present in over 36 African countries, WiM-Africa has evolved into one of the continent’s active gender-focused networks in mining and development. Its chapters are providing structured forums where women miners, students, cooperatives, civil society, and sector stakeholders work together to promote more equitable, accountable, and inclusive mining practices.

Chapters are currently live in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Namibia, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, South Sudan, and more—serving as hubs for action, research, and transformation. With each new chapter comes the potential to create safe mining zones, support women-led cooperatives, and promote responsible and inclusive governance at the grassroots.

In the diaspora, new chapters are also emerging with a strong focus on trade, investment, and knowledge exchange—positioning African professionals abroad to contribute directly to local value chains, business linkages, and mineral sector innovation. These diaspora-led chapters are key to connecting global expertise with grassroots transformation.

WiM-Africa’s chapter expansion model is increasingly referenced by development partners for its alignment with Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). By localizing broader strategic goals, the platform enables practical engagement with communities while maintaining a common vision for gender equity in Africa’s mineral future.

This contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, WiM-Africa, Dr. Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, where Asokoro-Ogaji emphasized that the power of this movement lies in “its ability to decentralize leadership, ignite local action, and connect thousands of women and allies across borders with a unified voice.”

She also explained that to ensure effectiveness, WiM-Africa upholds clear standards on governance, gender balance, ethics, and reporting. Approved chapters benefit from structured orientation, implementation tools, and access to joint advocacy campaigns.

According to her, new chapters are being launched regularly—including in diaspora communities—and Men Allyship Chapters are also being established as formal entry points for men committed to gender equity in the mining sector.

These chapters, composed of up to 80% male membership, play a vital role in advancing WiM-Africa’s inclusive objectives by promoting respectful allyship, safe workplace cultures, and co-leadership models. From policy engagement to mentorship of women-led cooperatives, men are stepping forward as partners in building a more just and equitable mining industry.

The Secretariat encourages women, youth, and professionals—regardless of gender—to explore opportunities for engagement by starting a chapter or connecting with their national focal point.