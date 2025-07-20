Women making great waves in Nigerian media and entertainment

•How Temitope Adebiyi (popularly known as HammyTrendy) is musically and lyrically redefining entertainment

By Segun Iyanda



In Nigeria’s dynamic media and entertainment space, women are boldly taking the lead—creating, innovating, and setting new standards.

Among these trailblazing figures is Temitope Adebiyi, popularly known as HammyTrendy—a name that has grown into a respected brand synonymous with excellence in lyrical content and broadcast media.

Temitope Adebiyi is a highly accomplished media professional with over a decade of experience as a broadcaster/OAP, voice-over artist, copywriter, and event planner. Her contributions span radio, television, and live entertainment, earning her accolades and industry-wide recognition.

One of her creative highpoint expressions is her flagship product:

‘StickToTheLyrics With HammyTrendy’: An award-winning lyrical contest that has successfully run for eight editions and counting.

This unique entertainment show has redefined lyrical performance in Nigeria, offering young and emerging talents a vibrant platform to showcase their skills, gain visibility, and connect with major brands and industry figures.



HammyTrendy’s Unique Entertainment Scope:

While many shows aim to entertain, StickToTheLyrics With HammyTrendy achieves far more—it educates, empowers, and elevates talent. Contestants are tasked with performing popular songs by delivering the correct lyrics, entertaining the audience, and impressing a panel of professional judges.

Winners walk away with not only fabulous prizes but also partnerships, brand endorsements, and collaboration opportunities with established names in the entertainment industry.

The show has been graced by celebrities, backed by national and multinational sponsors, and continues to receive widespread plaudits for its impact.

It stands out for its consistency, creativity, and positive influence on Nigeria’s youth culture.



A Robust Professional Profile:

Temitope Adebiyi is much more than an event convener—she’s a strategic media leader.

Her resume includes full-time and contract work with major TV and radio houses across Nigeria, where she has consistently delivered compelling content and audience-driven programming.

She is highly versatile in media production, capable of broadcasting news reports, voicing jingles, narrating documentaries, and acting in voice-over roles. Her recent award for excellence in broadcast content led to a 40% increase in listenership and sales insights—a testament to her results-driven approach.



Core skills span:

Her skills include media strategy & planning, digital media & marketing, copywriting & graphic radio content, and voice acting with mastery of various accents and tones. Temitope Adebiyi’s vocal strength and storytelling ability make her a top choice for commercials, audiobooks, and animation projects.



Notable Achievements:

She has successfully executed eight editions of StickToTheLyrics With HammyTrendy, recognised for excellence in radio/TV program content creation, developed youth-focused platforms for interaction, collaboration, and industry exposure, and built a respected media brand: HammyTrendy that inspires Nigerian youth



Professional Impact and Industry Recognition:

Temitope Adebiyi has been commended on numerous occasions for leading teams to deliver complex media strategies that meet and exceed organizational goals.

Her ability to communicate clearly, lead collaboratively, and innovate consistently places her among the top female professionals shaping Nigeria’s modern entertainment landscape.



More than just a media entrepreneur:

Temitope Adebiyi is an inspiration to Nigerian youths. Her work continues to raise the bar for quality and originality in the Nigerian media and entertainment industry. As the brand behind StickToTheLyrics With HammyTrendy, she continues to push boundaries—ushering in a new era of lyrical entertainment that blends performance, competition, mentorship, and opportunity.



Recognition & Forward Perspective:

With eight editions of her flagship show under her belt and many more in the pipeline, Temitope Adebiyi remains a visionary force in the entertainment space. Her artistic mastery, dedication to youth development, and commitment to innovation signal a promising future—not just for her brand, but for the next generation of Nigerian media stars.

