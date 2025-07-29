Women attempting career in tech, don’t wait to feel ready, just start – Adebowale, TD Africa’s TecHERdemy graduate

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Afolashade Adebowale, a graduate of the Data Science track, was one of the 400 young women selected to participate in TecHERdemy – A Social Responsibility, CSR programme initiated by frontline Nigerian tech distribution firms, TD Africa.

The programme was designed to bridge the gender gap in technology by providing intensive six-month training in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Software Development, and Data Science.

From virtually nowhere, just immediately after the programme, Adebowale was engaged as a Business Intelligence/Data Analyst at a leading financial services firm in Lagos.

In this interview, she reflects on her TecHERdemy experience and how it launches her into a new chapter of personal and professional growth.

You applied and successfully completed the TecHERdemy programme of Technology Distribution, TDAfrica. But, where were you, before the program?.

Before TecHERdemy, I had no formal tech background, although I was a curious learner with a passion for numbers. I heard about data science but didn’t know where to start. When I saw the TecHERdemy application, I just knew it was my chance. The idea that it was created specifically to empower women like me gave me the confidence to apply. Looking back now, that single decision has changed my life.

But eventually, you majored in Data Science during the program, what was the experience like?

The Data Science course was hands-on and practical. We worked on real datasets, built models, and learned Python, SQL, and Power BI. I remember how excited I was the first time I visualised data and saw patterns come to life. The tutors made complex topics accessible and encouraged us to ask questions and work together collaboratively. Although the course was intense, it was also empowering. I always felt seen, challenged, and supported.

What did you find most valuable about TecHERdemy?

Honestly, it was the ecosystem. Access to quality learning, global certifications, mentorship, and a community of women all worked together. But most of all, it gave me a mindset shift. I stopped seeing tech as something out of reach and started seeing it as a space I could own. That self-belief was the most valuable thing I gained.

How did TecHERdemy help you get to your current position?

I now work as a Business Intelligence/Data Analyst for one of the new generation banks. My job involves translating complex data into actionable insights that drive business decisions. During TecHERdemy, I built a portfolio of mini projects that I used in my interviews. I was able to confidently speak about data pipelines, storytelling with dashboards, and predictive analytics, all thanks to the training. I got the job a few weeks after graduation.

What advice can you give to those aspiring to participate in TecHERdemy?

Don’t wait to feel ready, start. I almost didn’t apply because I thought I wasn’t technical enough. However, TecHERdemy is designed to take you from zero to job-ready. And more importantly, never underestimate how far you can go once you have the right tools and the right people to cheer you on.