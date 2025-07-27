Women AfroBasket: Nigeria’s D’Tigress beat Rwanda in opening game

Nigeria’s D’Tigress cruised past their Rwandan counterparts with a dominant 92–45 victory in their opening group game at the ongoing AfroBasket Women’s tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

The defending champions, brimming with confidence after winning the last four editions, took full control of the game from the blast of the whistle.

By halftime, they had already established a commanding 45–25 lead.

Their dominance continued in the third quarter, as they extended the gap to 71–37, leaving Rwanda with no room for a comeback.

D’Tigress sealed the emphatic win in the final quarter with another blistering display, to wrap up the game 92–45.

Vanguard News