Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has charged coalition opposition leaders to inform Nigerians of their plans for fuel subsidy and how they intend to govern Nigeria.

Governor Radda, while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, questioned the opposition leaders on what they plan to do differently from what President Bola Tinubu’s government is currently doing.

“This coalition we are talking about in Nigeria, what is new about it? Who are these people in the coalition? Have they not been in another coalition before? What are they going to come and do differently from what is happening in the country now?

“Those who want to contest for President under the ADC let them come and tell Nigerians are they going to bring subsidy back? And if they are not going to bring subsidy back let them tell Nigerian how they are going to run the government and with what resources are they going to run the government,” Radda stated.

The governor urged the opposition leaders not to deceive Nigerians, saying that all of them had formed a coalition because they were out of government.

“Let’s be realistic, let’s tell ourselves the truth. The time to deceive Nigerians is over. Who (among them) was not in the government of the last regime? We know the track records of everyone; we know what they have done when they were in government, and they are now crying and shouting because they are outside the government.

“Let’s be realistic, if you’re coming with something new, every Nigerian is going to embrace it because all of us are here to make Nigeria better. Our problem is we the politicians and we must clean ourselves and be sincere to ourselves,” he said.

The coalition opposition, which is floated on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, includes Peter Obi, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, and many former governors and lawmakers.

