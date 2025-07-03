Will saga: Roomans not involved in new agreement, Biographer tells court

By Innocent Anaba

THE Biographer to late naturalised Nigerian from Venlo, The Netherlands, Jacobus Roomans, Mr. Basil Okafor, has told a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, that the manner a new agreement was presented to him, suggested Mr. Roomans’ complete absence from or lack of involvement in the process.

He was examined and cross-examined at the continued hearing in the suit by second son of late Mr. Roomans, Mr. Simon Roomans, in which he is contending the lack of testamentary capacity on the part of his late father at the time the purported Will of July 5, 2022, was made.

Recall that trial judge, Justice Oyebanji, had on January 23, 2025, ordered parties in the suit to maintain status quo ante bellum.

Claimants in the matter are the child of late Roomans, Simon Roomans, and Kyle Roomans and Daniel Roomans, his grandchildren suing as next of kin of Jacobus Roomans entitled in the event of an intestacy.

Defendants are Mr Luke Ilogu, SAN, Mr. Stanley Onuosa (sued as executors appointed by the purported will dated July 5, 2022, Ms. Maria Mahat, Master Romario Roomans (sued as sole beneficiaries) named in the purported will dated July 5, 2022) and the Probate Registrar, High Court of Lagos.

The 3rd defendant, Maria Mahat had in her statement of defence, stated that Mr. Okafor frustrated an attempt to draw up a propor contract for the publication of the biography and had used incendiary words in his review of the draft biography commissioning agreement.

But Okafor in his additional witness statement, stated, “The manner in which this agreement was presented to me and JJR’s (Jacobus Roomans) complete absence from, or involvement in the process, is additional evidence of the statements I made in paragraphs 27–33 of my previous witness statement to the effect that JJR had lost the capacity to manage his own affairs and was under the direct control and influence of Maria Mahat and those loyal to her.

“The claim that an attempt was made to draw up a proper contract for the publication of the biography is misleading.”

He had stated in his first witness statement that, “Mr. Roomans was well known for his great generosity, as anybody who interacted closely with him, experienced and knew. This was amply demonstrated by the fact that he decided to put me on a monthly salary when I was not his staff, but a writer hired to write his biography.

“I do not believe that a man, who had extended so much kindness and generosity to thousands of people around the world, including my humble self, would of his own volition deny his beloved nuclear family any share of his vast estate, in his Will,” he added.

Hearing in the matter continues September 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2025.