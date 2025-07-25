Wike’s visionary leadership, relentless pursuit of progress inspiring – Rivers Reps Caucus

The Rivers State Reps Caucus in the National Assembly has commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), Dr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of progress.

The lawmakers made the commendation in a congratulatory message to Wike on his recent conferment of an honorary Doctor of Science degree in Political Science by the University of Port Harcourt.

The caucus noted that Wike’s dedication to advancing the welfare of Nigerians is evident in his policies and tangible improvements in various sectors and the Federal Capital Territory.

The caucus members are prominent lawmakers from Rivers State Senator which included Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, Rep. Solomon Bob, Rep. Felix Nwaeke, Rep. Kelechi Nwogu, Rep. Cyril Hart, Rep. Victor Obuzor, and Rep. Blessing Amadi.

In their jointly signed congratulatory message, the lawmakers expressed confidence that Wike’s honor would inspire him to continue making a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

They described Wike’s leadership as exemplary and inspiring, saying, it has motivated countless individuals and communities.

The message read thus: “We, the members of the Rivers State Caucus in the National Assembly, extend heartfelt congratulations to our leader, the Minister of Federal capital territory; His Excellency Dr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, DSSRS, Life Bencher on his recent conferment of an honourary degree; Doctor of Science in Political Science, by the prestigious University of Port-Harcourt.

“This remarkable honour is a testament to your unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership in the service of our great nation and particularly in the science of politics.

“Your commitment to advancing the welfare of our people is evident not only through your policies but also through the tangible improvements you have championed across various sectors and the federal capital territory.

“Your visionary approach and relentless pursuit of progress continue to inspire countless individuals, communities, and public servants.

“As you receive this distinguished accolade, we join the voices of many across Nigeria in celebrating your achievements. May this honour serve as a catalyst for greater impact in the years to come, reaffirming your legacy as a leader who uplifts and transforms society.

“Congratulations once again on this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to your continued leadership”.