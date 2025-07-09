Wike’s remarks in church disrespect to sacred space — Ejiofor

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Human rights lawyer and social crusader, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has condemned the recent remarks made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at St. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, describing the outburst as “political grandstanding, reckless vituperation, and a desecration of God’s sanctuary.”

In a strongly worded statement issued Monday and titled “Nyesom Wike’s Unholy Outburst and the Profanation of God’s Altar – A National Embarrassment in the House of Worship,” Ejiofor expressed shock over Wike’s statements during what was supposed to be a testimony session at the Anglican Church service.

The minister, in a now-viral video, reportedly said: “Peter Obi can’t be president, Nigeria was already dead before Tinubu took over, and church leaders made mistakes that nearly collapsed Nigeria in 2023.”

Ejiofor said the minister’s comments were deeply inappropriate for a place of worship and an affront to the sanctity of the church.

“Sadly, this descent into political showmanship did not occur at a rally or campaign venue, but within the hallowed walls of a church — a space consecrated for worship, reflection, and divine reverence,” he said.

The lawyer, who is also a Knight of St. Christopher in the Anglican Communion, clarified that the church did not endorse or encourage the controversial remarks, adding that Wike ignored multiple discreet signals from church leaders urging him to stay within the bounds of decorum.

“In keeping with Anglican protocol, subtle and repeated signals were passed to Wike to conclude or redirect his speech. Yet, in a clear act of defiance, he continued his tirade,” Ejiofor said.

He described the action as disrespectful not only to the church but also to the broader public, saying it reflected a disregard for spiritual and societal values.

Ejiofor further urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the minister to order and consider a psychological evaluation to assess his fitness for public office.

“The house of God must remain sacred. No one, no matter their political standing, should drag the altar into the gutters of ego and arrogance,” he warned.

The statement has since sparked conversations online, with many calling for greater respect for religious spaces and urging political leaders to separate personal ambitions from matters of faith.