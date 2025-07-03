Wike slams coalition, says ‘Amaechi plunged Nigeria in debts’

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory, FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has slammed the anti-Tinubu coalition, which on Wednesday took over the structure of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, describing them as a gang of failed and expired politicians.

Taking on the coalition leaders one by one, Wike said they have nothing to offer to Nigerians.

According to him, Senator David Mark wanted to be chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, but was resisted and has now gone to take that of the ADC.

He said; “I heard David Mark said they want to rescue Nigeria. Nigerians are not happy. But the man was Senate President for 8 years, and Nigerians were happy? There was no single project in Otukpo. Not one. He was flying in a helicopter to Otukpo. Nigerians were not angry then, but they are angry now?”

He said Mark, as leader of the PDP in his area, lost elections as his daughter, who ran under the All Progressives Congress APC, won to the House of Representatives.

“Amaechi was minister. He took Chinese loans and made Nigeria so much indebted to China. So, Nigerians were happy then?

“When you were in power, Nigerians were happy, but the moment you were no longer in power, Nigerians are no longer happy.

“I saw Sirika. What happened to Air Nigeria? Nigerians were happy then?

“When they went to APC in 2013 and took over power, Nigerians were happy, but no longer happy today?

“Was it under Tinubu’s government that banditry came? What is he doing? To solve the problems he met.

“I read what Malami wrote. It was so shameful. He was AGF. What did he do? What was his contribution to resolving the security challenges?

“Tambuwal was Speaker for four years. What did he do to make Nigerians not angry? He was governor for eight years. What did he do? What kind of politics are we playing?”, he queried.

Wike added that the former Sports Minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, only moved to the ADC because he had fallen out with his godfather, Senator Bukola Saraki.

He said the only party today that can still challenge Tinubu is the PDP if they put their house in order.