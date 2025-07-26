Wike promises new senate building for UNIPORT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says he mobilised support from his personal network of friends to help fund the construction of a befitting Senate Building for the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

Wike said this in Port Harcourt on Saturday during the university’s 35th combined Convocation and 50th Anniversary celebration.

The minister, who was among four recipients of honorary doctorate degrees, announced that he also intended to endow a Chair in Family and Child’s Law in the Faculty of Law in honour of his wife.

He further pledged to establish another Chair in Leadership and Public Administration in the Department of Political Science in his own honour.

Wike disclosed that the university had recently approached him, in his capacity as FCT Minister, to request land in Abuja for the establishment of a Centre for Leadership and Democratic Studies.

“I took up the request with Mr President, who immediately granted approval.

“As I speak to you now, the Certificate of Occupancy for the land is ready for presentation to the university authorities,” he said.

Reflecting on his time at UNIPORT, Wike lauded the university for providing a strong academic foundation and promoting values rooted in research, truth, and outspokenness.

He urged fellow alumni and Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to improve the country’s socio-economic well-being, noting the president’s commitment to education through initiatives such as the Nigeria Education Loan Fund.

“In no distant time, no willing child will be denied access to quality education due to economic hardship,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university officially named its new Convocation Arena during the event.

It was inaugurated by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, retired Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Wike was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Political Science (D.Sc. Honoris Causa) for his contributions to the university’s development.

Other honorary degree recipients included First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, and Aminu Masari, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

