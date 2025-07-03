Wike opens up on allegation of land grabbing for sons

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, formally responded to allegations that he allocated about 41 plots of land to his two sons, describing the allegations as sponsored by a failed politician from Adamawa State.

While he refused to mention the alleged sponsor, saying such information does not contribute to national development, Wike stated that he had never made such allocations.

The minister reacted to the allegation during a Media chat monitored in Abuja.

