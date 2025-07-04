Wike not responsible for your serial failure, defections, Wike’s aide tackles ADC spokesman

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the Interim Spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, for being the cause of his own political misfortunes and serial defections, absolving the minister of responsibility.

Abdullahi had on Thursday claimed that he and others were aggrieved that Wike allowed himself to be used to destroy the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which he described as one of the most powerful political parties in Africa.

However, Wike’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka in a reaction on Friday, said it was the greed and desperation for power by people like Abdullahi that brought the PDP to its present sorry state.

Olayinka counselled Abdullahi and his co-travellers in what he called “the coalition of confusion” to be honest enough to admit that they were only hungry and angry to grab power for their own selfish interests, rather than lying that they were interested in the wellbeing of Nigerians.

He asked if it was because of Wike that Abdullahi left the PDP in 2014, or because he fell out with Senator Bukola Saraki, “the man who raised him politically, from Special Assistant to a Minister”.

Olayinka said; “As usual, in his deceitful manner, Abdullahi failed to mention that the political waka-about of himself and Atiku, his present emergency political leader contributed to the misfortunes of the PDP. Or is it not on record that it was the political treachery of Atiku that frustrated the collective efforts of the PDP members in Lagos State to win the State in 2003?

“As a minister in the government of President Goodluck Jonathan, why did Abdullahi leave the PDP for the APC then? Was it because the government he was part of failed and Nigerians were angry?

“As National Publicity Secretary of the APC, did he leave the party in 2018 because of Wike or because he saw that his thirst for power could no longer be quenched in the party?

“When in 2019, Abdullahi ran unsuccessfully for nomination as the PDP governorship candidate in Kwara State, was it because Nigerians were angry? Even in 2023 that he got the PDP senatorial ticket, he still lost the election to his APC rival.

“If after serving as Special Assistant, Special Adviser and Commissioner in Kwara State and as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the people of Kwara State could still not trust Abdullahi enough with the PDP governorship ticket and later a Senatorial mandate, it simply means that he is a political liability and this reality he must face.

“Therefore, methinks that he should stop being deceitful and tell Nigerians the truth as to his penchant for ‘Political Jumpology’, rather than the same rhetoric of ‘we want to rescue Nigeria.’

“Abdullahi also said their coalition is not just anti-Tinubu, but more focused on saving Nigeria’s democracy. What manner of lie is this?

“How can a gathering of people like Atiku Abubakar, a serial decampee whose boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo described as patently corrupt, Nasir El-Rufai, the promoter of body bag politics who as Governor of Kaduna State was busy going on bended knees to pay terrorists, hungry Rotimi Amaechi, under whom the Judiciary in River State was shutdown for over one year, Dino Melaye, who couldn’t vote for himself in his own election, and other frustrated politicians be about saving democracy?

“Let Abdullahi and his coalition of confusion stop lying to Nigerians. They selfishly want power for themselves and their cronies, but too bad, they won’t get it”, Olayinka added.