Wike not distracted by Kingibe’s shameless diatribes, says aide

Ireti Kingibe

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, Mr Lere Olayinka, has tackled the senator representing the FCT in the National Assembly, Ireti Kingibe, saying the minister will not be distracted by the political shenanigans of the senator.

Olayinka in a statement on Tuesday asked Madam Kingibe to stop being shameless and pay attention to the welfare of her legislative aides, many of whom he alleged have left as a result of non-payment of their salary and entitlements for as much as six months.

“The FCT Minister will not be available to be used as a launchpad for Senator Ireti Kingibe’s dying political career”, said Olayinka.

According to him, Kingibe had said on a television programme that the FCT minister was out of touch with the needs of the people, declaring that “it is not just about development, Wike’s conduct is fuelling resentment among the FCT people.”

However, Olayinka said it was funny that Senator Kingibe, “who treats her personal aides like slaves and has refused to pay them their wages is the one talking about someone treating others with disregard”.

Olayinka said; “As of today, we know how many of Senator Ireti Kingibe’s aides who have resigned owing to non-payment of their salaries.

“Senator Ireti Kingibe should tell the people of FCT what she did with the ‘envelop of N3 billion’ that was awarded her last year.

“As for the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, he will not be distracted by someone like Senator Ireti Kingibe who has no other credible identity to present herself with, except the name of someone he is no longer married to.

“The Minister will continue to bring infrastructural developments to both the FCT city centre and satellite towns. Just last Friday, commissioning of 16 projects to commemorate the second year of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was concluded, and by this time next year, more projects would have been commissioned”, Olayinka added.