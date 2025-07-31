WIC: Ndigbo to launch Federal Credit Bank in US

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has disclosed it’s concluded arrangement to launch the ‘Igbo Federal Credit Union Bank,’ in this year’s convention scheduled to hold at the Marriott in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the WIC, Dr. Festus Okere, who made the disclosure, urged the Board, invited Igbo dignitaries, and Igbo community members to finalize their itineraries and secure hotel reservations as soon as possible, due to high demand for attendance.

Okere stated that the need for the Igbo federal credit bank is to re-event the Igbo apprenticeship scheme which revived the Igbo economy shortly after the Nigeria -Biafra war that ended in 1970.

Okere said that the 2025 World Igbo Congress convention is expected to draw one of the largest crowds ever, considering the current circumstances in homeland and abroad.

“This year marks the launch of the Igbo Federal Credit Union Bank, which aims to transform Igbo businesses in the diaspora and contribute to the development of our homeland.

“This initiative presents an opportunity to replicate the Igbo apprenticeship scheme that played a crucial role in revitalizing the eastern region’s economy after the civil war. The Federal Credit Union Bank project in the United States is poised to usher in a new era of prosperity,” Okere said.

Notable attendees will include Chief Gaius Chibueze, also known as E-Money; the Chairman of Faith Toyota; a representative from Boston, Massachusetts government; and Chief Valentine Igbobi, the PCNI Chairman and Ochiagha of Ndiigbo in New England 2025.

Okere said that Chief Igbobi has authorized full representation from the People’s Club of Nigeria in the Boston branch for the event, while the Umuada Igbo will also attend in significant numbers.

The World Igbo Congress Convention 2025, organized by the apex Igbo organization in the diaspora, is scheduled for August 29-31 at the Marriott in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to the WIC Vice Chairman, Hon. Basil Onwukwe, the 2025 convention will be the largest gathering of influential Igbo figures in North America, that only individuals with proven character from political office holders in Nigeria will be invited to the convention.

“These individuals will be carefully vetted to ensure that only those committed to protecting the lives and properties of our people are included,” Onwukwe said.