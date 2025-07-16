Why your words matter more than you think, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

In a world where artificial intelligence can write essays and chatbots can hold conversations, you might wonder: does human communication skill still matter? The answer is a resounding yes. While technology handles routine communication tasks, the ability to persuade and inspire through authentic human expression has become our most valuable professional currency.

The Communication Paradox of Our Time

We live in a fascinating paradox. We have more communication tools than any generation in history, yet surveys consistently show that communication skills top employers’ wish lists for new hires. Why? Because having access to communication channels doesn’t automatically translate to communication competence. A recent study by the World Economic Forum identified “active listening” and “persuasion” among the top ten skills needed by 2025. Notably, these are distinctly human capabilities that no algorithm can replicate.

Consider this: when was the last time you received an email that truly moved you? Or sat through a presentation that changed your perspective? The difference between forgettable and memorable communication often lies not in the technology used, but in the human intelligence behind the message.

The Neuroscience of Persuasive Communication

Recent neuroscience research reveals something remarkable about how our brains process communication. When we hear a story, our brains don’t just process the words. They simulate the experience. This phenomenon, called “neural coupling,” means that effective communicators literally synchronize their audience’s brains with their own.

This has profound implications for anyone who needs to influence others, whether you’re a journalist crafting a compelling news story, an academic presenting research findings, a student defending a thesis, or a corporate executive leading a team. The most persuasive communicators understand that facts alone don’t change minds; stories that help people experience those facts do.

For instance, instead of simply stating “Nigeria’s education system faces challenges,” a skilled communicator might say, “In a classroom in Lagos, 73 students share 45 desks, yet somehow, their teacher finds a way to ensure every child learns to read.” The second approach activates the listener’s visual cortex, making the information more memorable and emotionally resonant.

The Four Pillars of Powerful Communication

Through decades of research and practice, communication experts have identified four fundamental principles that separate good communicators from great ones:

One is clarity over cleverness: The most effective communicators prioritize understanding over impression. They choose simple words over complex ones and short sentences over long ones. This doesn’t mean “dumbing down” content. It means respecting your audience’s time and cognitive capacity.

The second is authenticity over perfection: Audiences can detect insincerity with remarkable accuracy. The speakers and writers who connect most powerfully are those who dare to be genuinely themselves, complete with appropriate vulnerability and honest passion for their subject matter.

The third is relevance over completeness: Great communicators understand that their job isn’t to share everything they know but to share what their audience needs to know. They ruthlessly edit their content, keeping only what serves their audience’s interests and goals.

And the fourth is engagement over information: In our information-saturated world, simply providing facts isn’t enough. Effective communicators create experiences that involve their audiences mentally, emotionally, and sometimes physically in the communication process.

The Professional Stakes

The professional implications of communication competence extend far beyond obvious “communication careers.” Research consistently shows that professionals with strong communication skills advance faster, earn more, and report higher job satisfaction than their peers with comparable technical qualifications but weaker communication abilities.

For journalists, this means the difference between articles that inform and articles that transform public discourse. For academics, it determines whether research findings remain buried in journals or influence policy and practice. For students, it affects everything from classroom participation grades to job interview success. For corporate professionals, it impacts team leadership, client relationships, and career advancement opportunities.

Consider the career trajectories of successful professionals in any field. Invariably, those who reach leadership positions possess not just technical expertise but the ability to both communicate their vision and build consensus as well as inspire action in others.

The Digital Communication Revolution

The rise of digital communication has fundamentally changed the rules of engagement. Social media platforms reward content that generates engagement, email inboxes overflow with messages competing for attention, and video calls have become the new normal for professional interaction.

These changes create both challenges and opportunities. The challenge lies in standing out in an increasingly crowded communication landscape. The opportunity lies in reaching audiences that were previously inaccessible and building communities around shared interests and values.

Successful digital communicators understand that different platforms require different approaches. LinkedIn posts demand professional polish, Twitter requires concise wit, and Instagram stories call for visual storytelling. Yet underlying all these platforms, the fundamental principles of effective communication remain constant: know your audience to clarify your purpose, and craft your message accordingly.

Building Your Communication Competitive Advantage

Given the critical importance of communication skills, how can you systematically improve your own capabilities? Here are evidence-based strategies that work across all communication contexts:

Practice active listening by summarizing what others have said before adding your own thoughts. This simple technique improves understanding and builds trust with your communication partners.

Develop your storytelling abilities by collecting examples, anecdotes, and case studies that illustrate your key points. Stories make abstract concepts concrete and memorable.

Study great communicators in your field and analyze what makes them effective. Pay attention to their word choices, organizational patterns, and delivery techniques.

Seek feedback actively and regularly. Ask trusted colleagues to assess your presentations, writing, or meeting participation. Most people receive far too little specific feedback about their communication effectiveness.

The Future of Human Communication

As we move forward into an increasingly automated world, the premium on authentic human communication will only increase. The professionals who thrive will be those who can build genuine connections and navigate complex interpersonal dynamics.

This isn’t about replacing technology. It’s about leveraging technology to amplify distinctly human capabilities. The most successful professionals of the future will be those who master both the tools of communication and the art of human connection.

The question isn’t whether communication skills matter in our digital age. It’s whether you’re developing yours fast enough to keep pace with the changing demands of professional success. In a world where anyone can access information instantly, the ability to transform that information into wisdom, inspiration, and action through skilful communication has become the ultimate competitive advantage.

Keep in mind that your words are your professional fingerprint. Make sure they’re leaving the right impression.

*Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited. She teaches communication skills and writes weekly on language mastery for professional success. Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]