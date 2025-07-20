Why Obi, El-Rufai haven’t joined ADC yet – Bolaji Abdullahi

Peter Obi and Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

…Says restriction of Obi by APC governors undemocratic, signals rising authoritarianism

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the recent travel restriction placed on Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, calling it undemocratic and a reflection of rising authoritarianism among governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a weekend media briefing in Abuja, the ADC’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, also clarified why Obi and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are yet to be formally inducted into the party.

Abdullahi decried what he termed a “worrying trend” of APC governors obstructing opposition figures from visiting states under their control, citing a recent declaration by Governor Okpebholo that Peter Obi is not welcome in his state.

“Nigeria is a free country, and every citizen has the right to move freely across the federation. We don’t need visas to visit our own states,” Abdullahi said.

He accused the ruling party of resorting to intimidation tactics.

“Since the APC failed to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, their new strategy appears to be issuing threats, warning opposition not to enter certain states. This undermines democracy and must be resisted,” he said.

On the delay in Obi and El-Rufai’s official registration as ADC members, Abdullahi explained that both men were allowed time to complete certain electoral engagements within their former parties.

“They were given the space to conclude pending processes, such as by-elections and the selection of governorship candidates, in their legacy parties,” he stated.

He, however, assured that both leaders remain committed to the ADC coalition and will formally join once those processes are concluded.

Addressing internal party dynamics, Abdullahi reaffirmed ADC’s commitment to transparency and inclusion in selecting its 2027 presidential candidate.

“We have no hidden agenda or preferred candidate. Everyone will have a fair shot at our party’s ticket,” he said.

On legal concerns, Abdullahi dismissed reports of pending court challenges against the ADC.

“We are confident in the legality of our actions and have closed all loopholes that the ruling party might seek to exploit,” he concluded.