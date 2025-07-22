Why Nigerian politics shuts women out – Tinubu’s aide

Abiodun Essiet

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement, Abiodun Essiet, has criticised Nigeria’s political elite for intentionally sidelining women by limiting their access to funding and party platforms.

Speaking on Monday at an event in Abuja themed “A New Chapter for Nigeria: Advancing Women Political Representation,” Essiet decried the deep-rooted structural and cultural barriers that continue to hinder female participation in governance.

“Politics in Nigeria is expensive, and women are often left out when the money is shared,” she said.

She also pointed to prevailing stereotypes that diminish women’s credibility and leadership potential.

“Add to that the cultural mindset that questions the capacity of women to lead, and you’ll understand why so few make it to the top,” she added.

The dialogue served as a launchpad for the reintroduction of the Gender Reserved Seats Bill — a legislative proposal aimed at ensuring a minimum number of elective positions are reserved for women at both federal and state levels.

Essiet clarified that the proposed bill is about equity, not pity.

“This bill is not about charity. It’s about justice, inclusion, and enabling half of Nigeria’s population to fully participate in national development,” she said.

She further emphasised that the initiative isn’t designed to limit women but to foster broader participation.

“These extra seats are not ceilings, they’re springboards. Women can still contest every open seat available.

“This just creates a more supportive structure for entry and growth,” Essiet said.

Unlike previous gender-focused bills that stalled at the National Assembly, Essiet noted that this renewed effort will follow a multi-tiered approach, extending beyond the federal level.

“We’re not leaving this to Abuja alone. We are engaging State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Councils as well,” she explained.

She urged Nigerians to reflect on the glaring gender imbalance in local governance.

“How many women are councillors in your LGA? How many are in state assemblies? Very few. That’s the problem. And that must change,” she said.

Essiet also rejected the notion that gender equity is a fringe concern.

“You cannot talk about national development while leaving half your population behind.

“Gender representation is not a woman’s issue, it is a governance issue. It’s a development issue,” she concluded.

Joining the discussion, Osasu Ogwuche, Convener of the Reserve Seats for Women Campaign, made a passionate plea to President Tinubu to approve the bill once it is passed by the legislature.

“When this bill reaches your desk before the end of the year, please sign it, and sign it not just with your ink, but with vision,” Ogwuche said.

She described the campaign as a transformative push toward building a just and inclusive Nigeria.

“This is not just a bill. It’s a blueprint for the Nigeria we are called to become, where boys and girls grow up knowing leadership belongs to all, regardless of gender.”

Ogwuche also stressed that the initiative could be implemented with minimal fiscal impact while yielding significant democratic benefits.

“If Nigeria truly wants to compete on a global scale. We cannot afford to keep leaving half of our brains behind,” she warned.