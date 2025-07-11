Why June salaries were delayed for some civil servants – AGF

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) says it is addressing recent complaints regarding the non-receipt of June salaries by some civil servants.

According to a statement issued by Bawa Mokwa, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the OAGF, the salary delay was particularly experienced by those whose accounts are domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the salary payments for employees across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were affected due to a technical network glitch in the bank.

“The OAGF understands the anxiety and frustration this situation has caused, particularly given the importance of timely salary payments to the livelihoods and responsibilities of our valued public servants.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience this unfortunate incident has caused and wish to assure all affected employees that immediate steps have been taken to resolve the issue,” Mokwa said.

He said that the OAGF was currently working closely with the relevant service providers and stakeholders to ensure that the failed payments were reprocessed without further delay.

“We appeal to all affected staff of the federal public service to remain calm and rest assured that no effort will be spared in ensuring everyone receives their rightful salaries.

“Concrete steps have already been taken to isolate the problem and arrangements are underway to reprocess the failed payments in the shortest possible time.

“The welfare of Federal Government employees remains a top priority of the OAGF,” he said.

Mokwa said that the office was also working to continue payment of the outstanding four months’ arrears of N35,000 wage award to all affected government workers after resolving the June salary delay.

He said that the OAGF remained fully committed to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in all payroll operations.

“We are open to continuous engagement with stakeholders to ensure sustained improvements in our service delivery.

“Your patience and understanding during this difficult time are highly appreciated,” he said. (NAN)