Why I was absent during Tinubu’s visit to Kano – Ganduje

Ganduje

Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has explained his absence during President Bola Tinubu’s condolence visit to Kano on Friday, attributing it to a previously arranged personal commitment in London.

The trip, according to sources close to Ganduje, began five days after he stepped down from his position as party chairman.

Muhammad Garba, a former Chief of Staff to Ganduje during his tenure as APC National Chairman, offered clarification in a statement on Saturday.

Dispelling rumours that Ganduje might have been ill or intentionally sidelined, Garba stated that the former chairman’s travel plans had been set well in advance and coincided with the President’s visit to Kano.

He noted that President Tinubu’s visit was to console the family of the late business magnate, Aminu Dantata, and while Ganduje had been informed of the trip, efforts to realign his schedule proved unsuccessful.

“Dr Ganduje made every effort to adjust his plans but was unable to do so.

“However, despite being abroad, Dr Ganduje remained in constant communication virtually every hour or two with key party leaders, including the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and the APC Kano State Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, to ensure smooth coordination for the President’s visit,” Garba further explained.

Garba stressed that Ganduje’s resignation from the party’s leadership had no impact on his close ties with President Tinubu, describing their relationship as longstanding and rooted in mutual trust and shared political vision.

“The APC in Kano remains fully united, loyal, and committed to the vision and leadership of President Tinubu,” he said, reaffirming the party’s strong support for the Renewed Hope Agenda.