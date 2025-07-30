Why I visited  Gov Otti – Abia ex-deputy gov, Oko Chukwu

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – The immediate- past Deputy Governor of Abia State and a stalwart of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has explained that he visited the incumbent Gov. Alex Otti of the Labour Party to encourage him to sustain his laudable developmental strides.

Sir Oko Chukwu a former Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, and Deputy Governor to ex-Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, visited Otti at the Governor’s Nvosi country home on Tuesday evening.

Speaking with Vanguard on the motive behind the visit, the former Deputy Governor said he needed to convey his personal feelings about the achievements of the Governor who he said, had done well by all standards.

The former Speaker said the visit had nothing to do with politics, arguing that being in the opposition does not stop one from acknowledging the truth.

He declared that Gov Otti had so far, by his achievements, earned himself a second term in office.

“You see, let me tell you, I’ve gone around Abia State, especially those of us who come from Abia North. You just discovered that the kind of road infrastructure that we have there, is unprecedented.

“So, it’s not all about politics. No propaganda about it. The truth must be told. There is a remarkable improvement now across Abia State.

“The Governor has been very intentional in virtually everything that he’s doing. Is it in terms of road infrastructure, health, or sports? He is very, very intentional, and the results are showing.

“In fact, going by what he has done so far, and without mincing words, Gov. Otti has earned himself another tenure.

“Just try and move around Aba, move around Umuahia, and other towns, the level of cleanliness, is such that we have not witnessed before. I’m not the only one observing these. People on the street can confirm it.

“So, I went to commend him and to appreciate him and let him know that all hands are on deck to support him. And looking at all that he has been able to do within just two years, you can just be reassured that the man has earned himself another tenure,” Sir Oko Chukwu declared.

Asked whether the administration he served was a failure, he said he did not go “to compare administrations” but to encourage the Governor in his developmental strides.

“I wasn’t there to compare administrations. The essence of my visit was simply to encourage the Governor whom I have observed, is doing well.”

On whether he was plotting to dump the PDP for LP, the former Deputy Governor said it was not the import of the visit, stressing that if at any time he felt like leaving the PDP, he would equally make such move public.

The former Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by some of his close Aides including his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Obasi.