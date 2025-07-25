Why I had a closed-door meeting with Aregbesola – Lauretta Onochie

…Says discussion focused on national recovery

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

ABUJA – Former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, has revealed the reason behind her closed-door meeting with Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former Minister of Interior and current National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The meeting, which held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, was disclosed by Onochie via her verified Facebook page on Friday. According to the former presidential aide, the private discussion was focused on national development and strategies to steer the country back on the path of progress.

“Yesterday, Big Brother and Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni RAUF AREGBESOLA, and yours truly had a meeting. It was centered around recovering our nation from her captives,” she wrote.

Onochie, a staunch supporter of late President Muhammadu Buhari, previously served as Special Assistant on Social and Digital Media before her appointment as NDDC Board Chairman. Her recent meeting with a key figure in the opposition coalition has stirred political interest.

While no additional details were provided regarding the content or outcomes of the meeting, Onochie’s remarks suggest a shared concern over the current state of the nation and a call for collaborative action across political lines.

“God bless Nigeria,” she added in her post, concluding the update.