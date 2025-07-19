Why I chose to build, stay in Nigeria — Onwunali, Iki Leads CEO

•Ikechukwu Onwunali

•Says: Over 500 Nigerians in my employ

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Mr. Innocent Ikechukwu Onwunali is the founder of Iki Leads Limited, a major player in Nigeria’s wine and spirits industry. In this interview, the Imo State-born industrialist and philanthropist discloses why he chose to stay, invest and build in Nigeria. He also shares insights into his humble beginning, his flourishing business empire and his unwavering commitment to social responsibility. Excerpts:

Let’s start from the beginning. What was your early life like, and how did it shape your worldview?

Thank you for having me. I was born on December 6, 1978, in Imo State, Nigeria. Growing up, we weren’t wealthy, but we were content. My parents instilled in me the value of hard work, honesty and humility. These values have stayed with me throughout my life. My education was all in Imo State initially, but later, I went on to earn a Higher National Diploma in Business Administration from the then Lagos State Polytechnic, now Lagos State University of Technology. Those formative years taught me never to despise the days of small beginnings.

You’re often described as a self-made entrepreneur. How did your journey into the business world begin?

My journey into business started shortly after I completed my Higher National Diploma in Business Administration. I joined my uncle, who was running a distillery, and that exposure laid the foundation for everything I’ve built today. I paid attention, asked questions and gradually understood the intricacies of the business. From there, I started saving, just small amounts, but with support from family and friends, I was able to establish IKI Leads Limited.

Today, IKI Leads is a major player in the beverage industry. Tell us more about its growth.

IKI Leads started in 2010. We began modestly, but our commitment to quality and innovation helped us scale through the initial difficulties. Today, we produce popular brands like Meridian Cream, Polo Club Vodka, Pasa Bitters and many more. Our factory is in Atan, Ogun State, and our corporate office is in Lagos. We currently have over 200 Nigerians in direct employment, and more than 350 through outsourcing partners.

That’s a very impressive growth. How do you manage to run such a large enterprise and at the same time maintain high ethical standards in business practices?

It’s all about principles. We run IKI Leads with a strong sense of responsibility. We pay our taxes, comply with regulations and ensure fair labour practices. I also believe in governance and transparency. Every major decision is reviewed and scrutinized. We don’t just want to be profitable, we want to be reputable.

Let’s talk about your other business interests. Beyond IKI Leads, you have quite a few. Could you share more about them?

Certainly, there’s Lead Solid Limited, which operates in the oil and gas space. We began in 2024 and already employ dozens of Nigerians. Then there’s Drip Solid Limited, where I hold a 20 percent stake. We manufacture beauty products. I’m also a partner in Cubana Trade and Investment Ltd, known for products like Odogwu Bitters and Hammer Vodka. We even handle their contract packaging through IKI Leads. I recently co-founded Food Classy and Spicy Ltd, producers of Advance Chef spicy seasoning powder. And we’re gearing up to launch Eastern Beverages Ltd, a premium table water company that has already taken a very huge investment in infrastructure.

What’s the secret to identifying and growing successful businesses, particularly in an environment like Nigeria?

Three things are involved here and they are vision, consistency and people. I look for businesses that solve real problems or meet real needs. Once we start, I stay the course. I also empower capable people to manage and grow these ventures. You can’t do everything alone. Empower your team and lead by example.

Beyond business, you’re also known for your philanthropy. You’ve invested significantly in scholarships, health and social causes. What drives your passion for humanitarian work?

I believe that humanity makes the world go round. Success is meaningless if we can’t use it to uplift others. I believe success must translate into service. I’ve seen too much hardship in our communities to look the other way. Over 30 students are currently on scholarships funded by me. I’ve also supported orphanages, offered free medical care to the poor and distributed farm inputs to over 100 large-scale farmers in Imo State. One of the most emotional commitments for me is helping prison inmates with health, food and legal support. We are all human, and sometimes, all a person needs is a second chance. Every human being deserves dignity and I try to contribute in my own way.

You were recently recognised by the Catholic Bishop of Lagos for your work with prison inmates. Tell us more about that.

That was very humbling. I believe no one is beyond redemption. Through the Catholic Prison Apostolate, I began to offer support for prisoners, many of whom are simply victims of broken systems. We help with their feeding, medical bills and in some cases, legal representation. I don’t publicise it because I do it from the heart, but when the Catholic Bishop recognised it, I saw it as a call to do more.

How do you balance this demanding professional life with your personal and family responsibilities?

Balance is difficult but essential. My family is my anchor. I’m happily married with three children and we live here in Nigeria. I could have moved them abroad, but I chose to raise them here to instill in them the values of community, culture and national pride. We make time for each other. I also delegate at work, which helps me create space for my family.

That’s a rare decision in today’s climate. Why are you still living in Nigeria when most men with means are relocating abroad? Was it a conscious choice?

Absolutely, I could afford to relocate my wife and children, but I chose not to. I chose to stay because I believe in Nigeria. We have issues, yes, but we also have incredible potential. If people like me don’t stay and invest, who will? I want my children to grow up here, understand the culture and be part of the change we seek. If everyone leaves, who will build the country? It’s easy to criticise from afar, but building from within takes courage. I want to be part of that solution. I stay grounded by remembering why I started. Hard work, discipline and staying true to values have been my guiding principles. I don’t chase hype. I focus on delivering value, both economically and socially.

You’re known to support not just economic ventures but also religious missions. Why is that important to you?

My faith is central to who I am. I support missions like the Association of the Miraculous Medal and the Seminary of All Saints because I believe spiritual values are just as important as material development. They keep us accountable to something greater than ourselves.

You’ve never been involved in any kind of scandal or business misconduct. What’s the secret of maintaining such a clean reputation?

It’s simple; do the right thing always. It starts from within. I do what is right, even when it’s not popular. I don’t compromise on taxes, wages or ethics. Every kobo must be accounted for. I also teach my team to act with integrity. It takes years to build trust and a moment to lose it. I value my name more than profit. I believe in corporate governance, transparency and ethics. We pay our taxes, we follow the rules and we treat our staff with respect. I don’t cut corners and I avoid unnecessary noise. My record speaks for itself.

What would you say is your proudest accomplishment so far?

Honestly, it’s not any particular company or turnover figure. It’s the fact that I’ve been able to impact lives, whether it’s a student going to school on a scholarship, a farmer getting tools to expand or a prisoner finding new hope. That’s the legacy I want to be remembered for.

And your biggest challenge?

Managing rapid growth across different sectors has been challenging. Also, dealing with policy inconsistencies in Nigeria can be tough. But, we stay adaptable. Every challenge is an opportunity in disguise.

What’s your ultimate ambition? What legacy do you want to leave behind?

My ambition is to help build a better society for humanity. Whether through business or philanthropy, I want to be remembered as someone who contributed meaningfully to people’s lives, someone who lifted others while climbing. Use what you have to make where you are better. That, to me, is the essence of life. That’s the legacy that matters to me.

What’s next for you, personally and professionally?

Personally, I want to spend more time mentoring young leaders. Professionally, we’re working on launching Eastern Beverages Ltd and scaling our footprint in oil and gas. But above all, I’ll continue doing what I love and that is building businesses that build people.

What is your advice for young Nigerians trying to find their footing in life or business?

Start small, but start with integrity. Stay focused, stay ethical and never stop learning. Attend seminars, read books and take courses. I’ve gone to Lagos Business School and attended programmes abroad. Knowledge is power. Be patient and avoid shortcuts. Always remember that if your dream only benefits you, it’s not big enough. Your background doesn’t define your future, your mindset does. Seek knowledge, stay consistent and never forget to lift others as you rise.