Why I am supporting Atiku for President – Kalu

Atiku Abubakar

By Lawani Mikairu

Dr. Emeka Kalu, President of ECK Foundation, has said he is supporting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s 2027 presidential ambition because Atiku is a detribalised Nigerian and has the necessary experience to take the country out of the present economic and security challenges.

A statement by Kalu on Thursday, cited Atiku’s experience and tenacity as key factors that made him a strong candidate to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He also said that supporting Atiku could be ” a strategic move for the Igbo people, potentially paving the way for Mr. Peter Obi in the future and giving the Igbo community a say in the Nigeria’s power dynamics.”

Dr Kalu further said that Atiku’s leadership experience and vision was the “essential assets for revitalising Nigeria’s economy,” noting that Atiku’s tenure as Vice President showcased his ability to drive economic liberalisation, trade investments, and job creation.

Also, he expressed that Atiku had the political ability to foster relationships across Nigeria’s diverse regions, stressing that this made him an ideal candidate to unify the country.

According to him, Atiku’s national appeal could bring people together, transcend ethnic and political divides.

He added: “An Atiku presidency will lead to significant advancements in investment, infrastructure, security and will ultimately revitalise Nigeria’s crumbling economy.

“Also, Atiku as a detribalised Nigerian who can bring people together. It is regrettable that ethnic tensions have plagued Nigeria’s political landscape for a long time.”

Kalu also emphasised the importance of unity among opposition parties, warning that any coalition without a unified purpose would be ineffective.

He further urged Nigerians to rally behind Atiku’s candidacy, citing the need for selfless, capable, and trusted leadership to restore Nigeria’s economic stability as some of his belief in the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).