Why I adopted ‘Sister Salo’ on social media – Salomey Ankrah

Ghanaian content creator, actress and philanthropist, Salomey Ankrah, popularly referred to as Sister Salo, has explained why she adopted ‘Sister Salo’ as her nickname on social media platform TikTok.

Salomey, also known as Sister Salo, is a young brand influencer, an all-round talent who is also a philanthropist, is one of the fast-emerging young Ghanaian with massive followership on social media. She has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, in addition to 24.8 million people who have liked her contents on the platform. Sister Salo has 235,000 followers on Facebook, but apparently, Ghanaians are following the global trend of shifting more to the short-form video hosting company owned by ByteDance.

Salomey graduated from Sefwi Wiaso Nursing Training as a professional nurse.

The nickname ‘Sister Salo’ could also be strategic, to capture the attraction of millions of his fans and admirers. According to her, she has attained a commendable milestone as a content creator on TikTok, hence the endorsement, while also revealing what inspired him to do what she is doing.

“My nickname is Sister Salo and why the nickname is because Salo is the abbreviation for salomey which makes my name stands out on TikTok and also that is the name of my Charity Organization (Salo’s Passion for souls) which was established in 2023. Growing up, I’ve always enjoyed watching myself. It was then I developed love for content creation and acting. Honestly, I do acting and content creation better, But my love for the poor and needy made me opened a charity organization which has helped a lot of people in need and still helping others in need being the orphanage hame, hospitals and those on streets”, disclosed Salomey Ankrah.

Overcoming cyberbullying, she has now won over critics with her unrivalled content and is reaping the rewards of his hard work.

Reflecting on her journey as a content creator, Sister Salo said, “Cyberbullying was my first challenge, which I overcame with time. In my journey of content creation, I have achieved a lot in terms of financial aspects, popularity, and fame. There are many challenges, such as hardly having free time because millions of people are waiting for new content. But the good part is that it paves the way for more fame and money.” Her parent were unaware of his foray into entertainment until they saw her on television

“I feel proud of myself for coming this far because content creation is not easy, but I fought for it and for the fame. I still haven’t reached my goal, but I’m super proud of my achievements,” she revealed.