Why expert witnesses are valuable, effective option in resolving construction disputes – PFWCM

Construction projects are getting more complex, costlier, riskier, and more legally adversarial, so it’s no surprise that when disputes arise developers and contractors are looking for more than traditional consulting engineers, increasingly, they’re turning to firms that can not only understand the technicalities of the project, but can also stand confidently in a courtroom or arbitration panel and explain them in plain English.

That’s where PFWCM Engineering Ltd comes in. Quietly, and with a great deal of precision, the Dublin-based consultancy has become one of the most trusted names in expert witness evidence for Ireland’s construction industry and beyond.

“You need more than experience, you need process discipline, technical credibility, and the ability to communicate clearly to people who don’t understand the technicalities in our world,” says one of the company’s lead consultants. “That includes lawyers, judges, arbitrators—people who need facts, not jargon.”

Founded in 2022, PFWCM may still be young, but its impact is being felt in this space. When construction projects go wrong, and they often do, it’s usually not a simple matter of fixing a crack in the wall. There are contracts to interpret, contractual and commercial responsibilities to trace, and massive amounts of money hanging in the balance, this is where expert witnesses become critical and for many, that expert is now PFWCM.

The company has already contributed to several high-value legal disputes, offering detailed, legally defensible reports that often reshape the direction of a case. In one instance, a developer facing a €4.5 million delay penalty brought in PFWCM to independently assess the disputed timeline and causes. Their forensic-level reporting showed that the client-side approval process, not contractor mismanagement, had caused the delays to the schedule. The dispute was settled quickly, and their client walked away relieved and vindicated.

In another example, a defect liability claim was heading toward a bitter court battle until PFWCM’s neutral, clear-eyed assessment helped both parties see the issue more pragmatically, leading to a confidential out-of-court resolution.

It’s the kind of work that doesn’t grab headlines, but it saves a fortune and prevents reputations from being dragged through years of litigation.

The secret to their effectiveness? A blend of engineering expertise, legal fluency, sticking to the facts and expressing this clearly and distinctly. They don’t just write reports they build airtight arguments backed by evidence, and they know how to deliver it under pressure. One client even called them “the insurance policy you hope you never need but are glad you have when things go bad.”

As the construction world becomes more complex, more risky, more documented, and more adversarial and litigious, it is important to note that where Expert Witnesses are called in timeously, up to 95% of disputes are resolved without proceeding to arbitration or litigation, and with this in mind it’s clear to see why PFWCM’s services are evolving from “nice to have” to “non-negotiable”, and while their work often happens in the background, the trust they’re earning is putting them squarely in the spotlight.