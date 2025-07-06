Why Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Diogo Jota’s funeral

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence at the funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva has sparked headlines across Portugal, but sources close to the Al-Nassr forward have revealed that his decision was made out of respect for the grieving family’s need for privacy.

The emotional funeral service was held on Saturday in Gondomar, the hometown of the late Portugal international and his brother, who both passed away in a tragic incident.

While many of Jota’s Portugal teammates made the journey to pay their final respects, Ronaldo remained in Mallorca, choosing to grieve away from the public eye.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Ronaldo personally reached out to Jota’s partner, Rute Cardoso, and also contacted the Jota family.

The report states that the decision to stay away was mutually understood as “the best option” due to the potential media frenzy his presence could have triggered. It was agreed that his attendance could have drawn “excessive attention” and overshadowed the solemnity of the occasion.

His absence, they noted, was a gesture “meant to show empathy and solidarity without igniting a potential media frenzy that would have been more harmful than beneficial.”

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, several members of the Portugal squad were present. Rúben Neves and João Cancelo travelled from the United States shortly after Al Hilal’s Club World Cup exit.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot also attended the ceremony held at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, although not physically present, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, “Usually, I post things that make sense, but today, nothing makes sense! Once again, an ocean separates me from ‘saying goodbye’ to someone I love! But I know that I am well represented by my club mates! To you, my friend @rutecfcardoso14, just know that you will never walk alone, we will be with you as soon as possible! In a moment like this, all we can do is bow down before the Sovereignty of God, and receive grace and help in this time! I’ll remember Diogo as a great friend, father and husband!”

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez was also in attendance and delivered a moving tribute, saying,

“Today was a day that we showed we are a very, very large, but close family. We are Portugal, and it was essential for us, Andre Silva and Diogo Jota, that we [were] together.”

