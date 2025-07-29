Why APGA adopted consensus candidates for Anambra bye-elections – Opara

By Vincent Ujumadu

The leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has said that the decision to adopt a consensus approach for the 2025 National/State Assembly bye-elections taking place on August 16, 2025, was necessitated by the short time frame given by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the conduct of the elections and the need to prevent unnecessary waste of resources by aspirants.

The bye-elections will be for Anambra South senatorial zone to replace the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and Onitsha North 1 constituency to replace the member of the state House of Assembly who was murdered by gunmen and his body dumped at the second Niger Bridge.

The party’s clarification followed media reports that APGA’s decision to ask other aspirants to step down for one candidate, was undemocratic.

National publicity secretary of APGA, Dr. Ejimofor Opara said in a statement in Awka, that the clarification became necessary because of undue controversy some members of the opposition were generating over the matter.

Opara said: “Weeks before the primaries, interested aspirants for both the National and State Assembly positions across the 16 constituencies in the federation where the bye-election will take place, were encouraged to meet and agree on consensus candidates. This process took place accordingly, with aspirants selecting from amongst themselves, a consensus candidate.

“The party encouraged the aspirants to reach a consensus by approving a full refund of nomination and expression of interest fees for all aspirants where a consensus candidate emerged.

“⁠In line with the decision, efforts are underway to refund other aspirants the full payment for their expression of interest and nomination forms. This is the very first time this is happening in the history of APGA.”

According to Opara, the consensus-driven approach has received wide support from party members, except for a few individuals seeking to exploit the aspirants and create unnecessary rancor.

He added: “The process leading to the emergence of a consensus candidate was strictly the affair of the aspirants, with the delegates merely affirming the outcome at a well monitored primary election in line with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022.

“No aspirant was coerced or compelled to withdraw, as the party was prepared for a fair contest if a consensus did not emerge.”

Opara urged members of the opposition to stop peddling false narratives, but to focus on mitigating their impending defeat on August 16, adding that APGA remains committed to entrenching the democratic process at all times.