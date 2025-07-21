Why anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing are critical for Africa’s growth

By Odunayo Omolewu

Africa’s financial ecosystem is changing rapidly. With fintech innovations expanding, more investments flowing in, and digital transactions on the rise, I believe the continent’s economic potential is greater than ever. However, this growth also brings a significant challenge: the risk of illicit finance through money laundering and terrorism financing. These threats impact not only Africa’s development and security but also its global reputation.

In my role as Compliance Lead at Rove VV Technology and Innovation Limited, I have witnessed firsthand the importance of strong Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) systems. Compliance is more than following regulations; it is the foundation for sustainable growth and investor confidence. Without effective AML and CTF frameworks, the progress we have made could be easily compromised.

My extensive experience in regulatory enforcement, fraud prevention, sanctions monitoring, and compliance investigations has shown me how damaging financial crime can be. Having worked across international markets, I understand the need to adopt global best practices while addressing Africa’s unique challenges.

One pressing concern is the rapid rise of unregulated digital financial platforms such as cryptocurrencies and online trading. These technologies offer great opportunities for financial inclusion but can also create vulnerabilities for criminals if not carefully managed. Criminals exploit every gap they find to launder money and finance terrorism. That is why fintech companies must integrate compliance into their systems from the very beginning.

Education plays a vital role. I dedicate time to mentoring young compliance officers and conducting workshops to enhance understanding of red flags, customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, and sanctions compliance. We cannot protect what we do not understand. For me, building a culture of vigilance and responsibility at every level of the financial sector is essential.

Collaboration is equally crucial. Regulators, banks, law enforcement, and international organizations must work together to share information and close loopholes that cross borders. Financial crime is a global issue that demands a coordinated and persistent response.

Strong AML and CTF systems in Africa are important not only for the continent but also for the entire world. Because global finance is interconnected, money laundering and terrorism financing anywhere can affect markets everywhere. The United States, as a major financial center, benefits greatly when Africa strengthens its compliance systems. This helps protect US financial markets, cuts off funding for terrorism, and safeguards businesses and consumers worldwide. For me, this is a shared priority. Securing Africa’s future helps strengthen the integrity of global finance from Wall Street to Main Street, and from Nairobi to New York.

Africa’s fast-growing fintech sector offers great promise but also presents risks. My message is clear: embracing Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing is not just about complying with regulations. It is about protecting Africa’s future, attracting genuine investment, and ensuring innovation benefits everyone.

I often say that strong AML and CTF systems build trust, and trust is the true currency of growth.

*Odunayo Omolewu is a dynamic Compliance Lead at Rove VV Technology and Innovation Limited, specializing in Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorism Financing, and fraud prevention. She holds an MSc in Business with Financial Management, a BSc in Business Administration, and the CAMS certification. With deep experience in regulatory enforcement and financial crime investigations, Odunayo drives financial integrity and sustainable growth across Africa and beyond.