Where did you learn to speak English? – Trump asks Liberia president

Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo (lower R) listens during multilateral lunch with US President Donald Trump and visiting African Leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025. Trump is hosting five leaders from West Africa Wednesday for a White House summit aimed at fostering trade to counter the growing regional influence of Russia and China. The White House is seeking to strengthen economic ties with the mineral-rich region as it curbs foreign aid to Africa, where countries have been hit by a 10 percent global import tariff announced by Trump. Talks with the presidents of Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon are expected to focus on commercial opportunities and security. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

US President Donald Trump complimented the president of Liberia Wednesday on his English-speaking skills — despite English being the official language of the West African nation.

Trump was hosting a White House lunch with African leaders Wednesday, and — after brief remarks from President Joseph Boakai — asked the business graduate where he had picked up his linguistic know-how.

“Thank you, and such good English… Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated?” Trump said.

Boakai — who, like most Liberians, speaks English as a first language — indicated he had been educated in his native country.

He was facing away from the media, making his countenance hard to gauge — but his laconic, mumbled response hinted at awkwardness.

Trump, who was surrounded by French-speaking presidents from other West African nations, kept digging.

“It’s beautiful English. I have people at this table can’t speak nearly as well,” he said.

US engagement in Liberia began in the 1820s when the Congress- and slaveholder-funded American Colonization Society began sending freed slaves to its shores.

Thousands of “Americo-Liberian” settlers followed, declaring themselves independent in 1847 and setting up a government to rule over a native African majority.

The country has a diverse array of indigenous languages and a number of creolized dialects, while Kpelle-speakers are the largest single linguistic group.

Boakai himself can read and write in Mendi and Kissi but converses in Liberia’s official tongue and lingua franca — English.

AFP