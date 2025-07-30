What Super Falcons’ victory did for Nigerians – John Momoh

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Channels Media Group, Dr. John Momoh, has described the recent triumph of Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as a moment that reignited national pride and showcased the strength and potential of the Nigerian spirit to the world.

Momoh, who also chairs the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG), made this known during the group’s retreat held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Congratulating Nigerians on the Falcons’ continental success, he said the team’s victory transcended sports, becoming a symbol of unity, resilience, and renewed national confidence.

“The Super Falcons have not only secured yet another title, but they have reignited our collective pride, reminded us of our resilience, and shown the world what Nigeria is truly capable of,” Momoh stated.

He added: “Their victory is more than a sporting achievement; it is a compelling narrative of determination, unity, and excellence. And it could not have come at a better time.”

Momoh noted that the Falcons’ performance served as a powerful metaphor for the broader mission of NRMG, which is working to reposition Nigeria’s image globally.

“As we gather here for this important NRMG Retreat, we are reminded that reputation is not built solely on image—it is built on action, performance, and values that resonate beyond our borders,” he said.

“The Falcons gave us that moment. Now, it is up to us to build a national reputation strategy that sustains such moments and reflects the deeper, truer story of Nigeria—one of talent, culture, resilience, and possibility.”

Momoh stressed the importance of crafting a credible and unified narrative for Nigeria that inspires trust, promotes investment, and highlights the country’s strengths in areas like innovation, governance, and the creative economy.

He announced that over the next year, NRMG will focus on tangible milestones such as: Establishing a functional secretariat, Launching a Nigeria Reputation Index, Rolling out pilot rebranding campaigns and Activating cross-sector partnerships

Citing the Falcons’ comeback victory over Morocco after being two goals down, Momoh urged the NRMG and other national stakeholders to emulate the team’s focus, teamwork, and tenacity.

“If the Super Falcons could come from two goals down to defeat Morocco and lift the prized continental trophy, and unite the nation with focus and teamwork, then we—as custodians of Nigeria’s image—must rise to that same standard,” he said.

He concluded with a rallying call to participants at the retreat: “Let us approach this retreat not just as a meeting of minds, but as a defining moment in our mission. The world is watching. Let us give them something to believe in.”