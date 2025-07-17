We’ve fulfilled 85% of our campaign promises – Gov. Yusuf

Gov. Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State said his administration has successfully fulfilled 85% of the promises made during the electioneering campaigns.

This was, as he said, that the remaining 15% will be the focus of his administration over the next two years.

Governor Yusuf made this known during the swearing-in ceremony of his newly appointed Chief of Staff, Dr. Suleiman Wali Sani and 12 other Special Advisers.

According to him, “I’m happy to report that when I recently reviewed our performance at our polling unit, I found that we have fulfilled about 85% of the promises we made to the people during the campaigns. That leaves us with just 15% to achieve over the next two years.

“We’ve presented this before the State Executive Council. With two years left, we are looking at strategies to address the remaining promises. We are introducing new programmes and initiatives that, by the grace of Allah (SWT), will continue to positively impact the lives of our people. But we cannot do it alone—we need everyone’s support,” he said.

The Governor emphasised that the newly appointed officials were chosen based on merit.

He urged them to offer sincere and constructive advice that would help deliver good governance and bring the dividends of democracy directly to the people.

“They elected us. It is time for all of us to work together and ensure the full implementation of every promise we made to the good people of Kano State,” Governor Yusuf, however, noted.