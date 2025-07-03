We’re undisturbed, APC reacts to adoption of ADC by anti-Tinubu coalition

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as a coalition of self-obsessed merchants of vendetta, saying it remains unperturbed by the development.

“While coalition members remain preoccupied swimming in mud and throwing bricks, our great Party and President Tinubu remain undisturbed and focused on using all available bricks to building a stronger, enduring and more prosperous nation for this and future generations of Nigerians,” the ruling party said on Thursday.

APC, in its first formal reaction to the coalition platform, said the vaunted opposition coalition platform of choice, the ADC, was unveiled on Wednesday, “with a gasping whimper, not the roar that its promoters loudly touted”.

“In reality, it was an unveiling of a coalition of hoaxers and self-obsessed merchants of vendetta, a roll call of Nigeria’s me-or-nothing politicians, who equate their selfish interest with the interest of Nigerians, who cannot bear to be out of the corridors of power and patronage, who are desperate to grab power for themselves by guile and subterfuge, who lay claim to an immoral birthright to power, even while draped in odious record of betrayal of public trust, and rapacious public service”, said APC spokesman, Felix Morka.

APC noted that the speech delivered by Senator David Mark, “the alleged National Chairman of ADC”, was disgracefully vacant, without substance or purpose.

It said the statement was “nothing but stitches of untruths, diatribe, and regurgitated and baseless allegations against the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

“From beginning to end, Senator Mark said nothing about the purpose of the so-called coalition other than a loud declaration of desperation for power. What value does the coalition bring to Nigerians? Why should any Nigerian be concerned about a coalition of a bunch of egotistical maniacs for whom power and patronage are the oxygen on which their lives depend?

“One would have expected that, after months of vacillating between the devil and the deep blue sea, in search of a host platform, Senator Mark and his co-travellers would take Nigerians seriously enough by telling them what their coalition would do differently regarding the administration’s bold economic and sectoral policy reforms. What key alternative policy approaches would the coalition implement, and with what prospects of success compared to the high value and transformative impact of the administration’s reform policies? What exactly is the philosophical or ideological leaning of the coalition or its new party, aside from desperation for power at all cost, by all means necessary and unnecessary?”, APC queried.

The ruling party noted that Senator Mark’s speech was loud in its silence to these questions because he and his coalition partners are disgracefully clueless, without a care or concern about Nigeria and Nigerians, but only filled with wolfish quest for power for their own mendacious end.

“They must think Nigerians to be gullible and uncritical. Quite to the contrary, Nigerians are highly perceptive and discerning and will not be taken in by the coalition’s grand folly.

“This desperation is the reason for their willful blindness to the massive structural transformation of our country’s economy that has earned the praise and admiration of local and global economic experts, and now delivering improved living conditions and benefits to our people,” APC stated.