We’re still paying Heritage Bank depositors — NDIC

A branch of the defunct Heritage Bank.

•Oludare Sunday assumes office as NDIC MD

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Deposit

Insurance Corporation, NDIC, has said it was committed to the reimbursement of outstanding insured amounts to all eligible depositors of the failed Heritage Bank.

The NDIC was responding to appeals by customers of the failed bank who were yet to receive their insured deposits.

“We apologise for the delay in your payment and any challenges you may have experienced. Kindly note that NDIC has continued to pay depositors. Payment has been ongoing and the Corporation is committed to successful reimbursement to all eligible depositors.

“Those with outstanding issues may wish to send a message to us so we can confirm their status towards resolving any challenges,” the Corporation said on its X handle.

“The only group of insured depositors that we have not paid are those with no alternate account and have not come forward to provide one so that we can pay them.

“Also, insured depositors whose account is on post no debit order either by order of court or by regulatory agencies due to issues around fraud and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) have not been paid.

“Once those orders are vacated, we are going to pay them,” the Corporation said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thompson Oludare Sunday has assumed office as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the corporation.

This followed his inauguration by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, at the weekend, according to a statement by the Head, Communications and Public Affairs Department of NDIC, Ms. Hauwa Gambo, yesterday.

She said the minister equally inaugurated Dr. Kabir Katata as Executive Director (Operations) of the corporation..

The minister charged them to bring their wealth of experience into the management of NDIC, which he described as a critical component of the financial safety-net, with a crucial role to play in the nation’s march to economic stability and prosperity.

Sunday, a former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, who spoke on behalf of the management team, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for their appointment.

He assured that the management under his leadership would live up to the expectations of the President, in particular, and the nation, in general, in the discharge of their duties by playing its role in the nation’s banking sector stability.

Sunday is a seasoned financial expert with over 30 years of regulatory and supervisory experience.

Having cut his teeth with the CBN in 1989, he went ahead to acquire high-end knowledge in central banking, spending 24 unbroken years in banking supervision. He retired from CBN as a director in 2021.

The ED (Operations), Dr. Katata is a quantitative energy strategist and computational finance expert with strong power trading and risk management experience.

He has over twenty-eight years’ experience in the design and management of technically innovative systems in multiple industries, including telecommunications, IT, energy (petroleum & power), finance and government.

He is a specialist in sophisticated financial optimization, the application of modern statistical techniques and mathematics to energy, deposit insurance and banking sectors.

Dr. Katata joined the NDIC in 2012 as an Assistant Director in the Research, Policy and International Relations Department and rose to the pinnacle of his career as Director in January 2022, before his new appointment as Executive Director (Operations).